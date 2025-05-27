Predicting Lakers Potential Trade Package For Onyeka Okongwu
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers will be in the market for a center this offseason.
Interestingly enough, recent reports indicated that the Lakers called the Atlanta Hawks near the trade deadline inquiring about the availability of 24-year-old center Onyeka Okongwu. This was said to have been before the Lakers ultimately traded for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (in a deal that was ultimately nixed).
Okongwu emerged as a real player this year for the Hawks. The USC product averaged 13.4, 8.9 RPG, and 0.9 BPG. The former lottery pick has been compared recently to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo as a slightly undersized, yet physical and athletic big man with real versatility on both ends of the floor.
Okongwu has improved on his hedging in pick-and-roll situations. He's got quick feet for the position, and that enables him to defend multiple spots on the floor. Offensively, Okongwu is highly efficient — dunking everything in sight. In essence, he's the perfect fit on a team led by Luka Doncic.
Whether the Lakers can actually get him or not is one thing. Atlanta is presumably letting Clint Capela walk in free agency. Okongwu is locked up at a reasonable rate for the next three years before hitting free agency at age 28 in 2028-29. He fits perfectly with the core featuring Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson.
On the other hand, the Hawks could take a center in the first round this year. There's also the chance Young could be flipped elsewhere for a more proven big man. As it pertains to the Lakers, what sort of trade could we conceivably see between the two teams? Aside from getting bigger and more physical up front, Los Angeles needs better defenders on the wing.
Dyson Daniels certainly fits the bill there. As for the Hawks, getting a more consistent ball-handling guard with playmaking skills could go a long way in helping this team grow. With Doncic and LeBron James on the books, this could make Austin Reaves expendable.
Lakers Get: Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, Kobe Bufkin
Hawks Get: Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, 2026 First Round Pick, 2028 pick swap (protected)
From a financial standpoint, the trade works for both teams. Atlanta picks up further assets down the line, along with a legitimate wing scorer, a young shooter with some upside, and a veteran point guard.
As for the Lakers, the center position is fully figured out with the Southern California native, Okongwu. Daniels is a major upgrade at the wing spot and makes the Lakers far more versatile defensively. Bufkin hails from the same college as Rob Pelinka, and various rumors had L.A. looking at Bufkin before he was taken by the Hawks in 2023.
