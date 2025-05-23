Rob Pelinka Almost Landed Lakers Another Center at Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 season may have hinged less on the team's blockbuster steal of a deal for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic than on the road not taken in another, more secondary trade.
Los Angeles general manager and team president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka also flipped L.A.'s 2031 first-round draft pick and rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for rim-rolling five-man Mark Williams.
Williams, in theory, would have served as a perfect lob partner for Doncic, much the same way Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II had been during the Dallas Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
But the deal didn't last. Williams failed his team physical, and Pelinka rescinded the trade, sending Williams back to Charlotte and returning Knecht — and, more importantly, the 2031 draft pick — to Los Angeles.
Knecht, perhaps thanks in part to a dip in his post-trade confidence, didn't look the same with the Lakers as he had pre-trade. His problems defensively and limitations offensively became more glaring, and by the time the Lakers reached the playoffs, the 6-foot-6 Tennessee product was out of head coach JJ Redick's rotation.
The biggest problem with the Lakers' play in their five-game playoff series defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves (who now trail the Oklahoma City Thunder 0-2 in the Western Conference, having lost two blowouts) wasn't Knecht's absence from the lineup, however.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Sees Postseason Record Tied
It was the team's total lack of rim protection, with de facto starting center Jaxson Hayes an afterthought almost immediately. By Game 5, Hayes was a DNP - CD.
During a new conversation with Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre on his podcast "Straight Fire," ESPN's Dave McMenamin revealed that the Williams deal wasn't the only center trade Pelinka had considered at the deadline.
Atlanta Hawks starting center Onyeka Okongwu was also being floated as a possible Laker.
“I actually assume he was one of the names on the list that Rob Pelinka presented to Luka. Because I do know that the Lakers made a call to the Hawks around the trade deadline about Okongwu,” McMenamin said. “Lob threat, athleticism, absolutely.”
The 6-foot-9 big man, a Los Angeles native and former USC Trojan, took over the Hawks' starting center gig from Clint Capela midway through the season. Across 74 healthy games with the Hawks this year (40 starts), Okongwu averaged a career-best 13.4 points on 56.7 percent shooting from the floor and 75.9 percent shooting from the foul line, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.9 steals a night, plus 0.9 blocks per game.
Perhaps an Okongwu trade is worth exploring again this summer, as the Hawks remain in a state of roster flux around stars Jalen Johnson and Trae Young.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Lakers' LeBron James Confirms Knee Injury, Makes Major Announcement
Former Lakers Guard Compares Jalen Green To Kobe in Shocking Way
George Karl Takes Another Wild Shot at Lakers After Playoff Meltdown
Lonzo Ball Calls Out Lakers For Disrespecting Julius Randle
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.