Predicting Remainder of Lakers vs Timberwolves Playoff Series
The Los Angeles Lakers are locked in a tough series with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a 1-1 tie after Minnesota was able to take home-court advantage.
Los Angeles was hoping to win both games at home, but they fell flat in Game 1. After making some adjustments defensively, the Lakers were able to win Game 2.
This is one of the most competitive series left in the playoffs, so it's going to be hard for one team to take a big advantage over the other. So, who will actually win this series and advance to the second round?
The Lakers clearly are having problems scoring against the Timberwolves' length. They are letting that bother them, and they have to find a way to get around that.
Luka Doncic has scored 68 points in the first two games combined. LeBron James has scored 40 points combined. No one else has really pulled their weight yet.
It's clear that they have to score more points if they are going to win this series. The Lakers have to be better offensively, because it's unclear how long they can keep their defensive prowess up.
Los Angeles's defense was fantastic against Minnesota in Game 2, holding them under 90 points. It's one of the best games of defense they have played all year.
Anthony Edwards hasn't had a huge game yet, which should scare the Lakers. He didn't score more than 25 points in either game in LA.
This is a series that will likely come down to home-court advantage. Here is my prediction for the rest of the series: Lakers in seven
They should be able to have a couple of games where both LeBron James and Luka Doncic are able to score over 30 points, and Reaves will have one of those games too.
The Lakers' offense is just too good to be held down for seven games of this series. They won't go through the entire series without scoring 100 points.
The margins are about as thin in this series as they are in any other series going on right now. It's truly a coin flip, but home-court advantage gives the Lakers the slight advantage.
