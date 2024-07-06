Lakers News: Projecting LeBron James' Role for US Olympic Team
20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James is slated to suit up for his fourth Olympics this summer. The four-time MVP will be joined by Lakers center Anthony Davis on Team USA, playing in just his second Olympics, in Paris. Neither future Hall of Famer has played for Team USA in an Olympic context since 2012, when Team USA won gold.
James was on the ill-fitting bronze medal team coming off his rookie season in 2004, then won a pair of golds in 2008 and 2012.
Will the 39-year-old still earn a starting role, when players like L.A. Clippers swingman Kawhi Leonard might be better two-way fits to start (Leonard, in particular, has been hurt since the first round of the playoffs, so it's unclear just how available he will be).
Two USA Basketball sources tell The Athletic's Joe Vardon that James will most likely not be a reserve this year. He is projected to play something of a point forward role, with All-NBA Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, playing in his first Olympics at age 36, moving into more of an off-ball role.
“It’s a great question,” Warriors-turned-Team USA head coach Kerr said with regards to sussing out his starting rotation. “My staff and I have talked about it quite a bit, it’s a good problem to have, but I think I’m guessing that all 12 players on this roster will be in the Hall of Fame someday. So how do you pick five out of 12? The idea is you find combinations that click and you find two-way lineups that can be effective at both ends. So our big job in Las Vegas is to find five-man combinations that fit and to just ask all 12 guys to fully commit to the goal of winning a gold medal no matter what it looks like, no matter who’s playing.”
James, Davis, Curry and Leonard are joined by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, plus Boston Celtics combo guard Jrue Holiday and forward Jayson Tatum.
