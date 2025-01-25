Former Lakers Guard Rajon Rondo Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo 'More Dominant' Than Shaquille O'Neal
A recent four-time All-Star and Los Angeles Lakers champion just made a bold statement about an L.A. immortal.
More Lakers: Anthony Davis Demands Los Angeles Trade for 'Another Big'
Rondo recently got up close and personal with one of the most dominant big men of the modern era — serving as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks during their Irvine-set preseason training camp.
In a new conversation with Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons on their FanDuel TV show "Run It Back," Rondo revealed that, in his opinion, nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward was more dominant in the post than the mighty Shaquille O'Neal, who won a league MVP and three consecutive titles from the 1999-2000 season through 2001-02.
"He's one of one," Rondo raved. "I mean, he's his own person, he's his own identity as far as something that we've never seen in our game before."
"I think he is more dominant in the paint-wise than Shaq. You know, obviously the times are different," Rondo said. "I'm just saying numbers-wise, I think his percentages are greater, and I think he's scored maybe more points in the paint. Like I said, the game is different, but he's unstoppable. Like I said, just being able to dominate in certain areas."
Interestingly, Rondo cited Antetokounmpo's ability to be great as a scorer in the interior as a reference point for how he talks to developing players.
Antetokounmpo is infamously not a terrific 3-point shooter or foul shooter. He is flawed. But he rises above those weaknesses by being the best at his given strengths.
"I tell these young guys, 'You don't have to be great everywhere, but if you can be your special talent and what you do best, and own it, and master it, then you can find a way to carve a niche, and be effective on the court.'"
More Lakers: Lakers Predicted to Ditch Austin Reaves for $163 Million Star Guard
It's a bold statement from the former 2020 Lakers champ.
Rondo played with the Lakers from 2018-20, and again briefly in 2021-22. He was a critical contributor to the club's title run in 2020, turning on the "Playoff Rondo" energy in the postseason to essentially emerge as the third-best player on the team, behind only All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
In 16 playoff games during L.A.'s run, Rondo averaged 8.9 points on .455/.400/.684 shooting splits, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a night.
More Lakers:
Lakers Star Forward Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared to Play, Season Debut Revealed
Lakers' LeBron James Named All-Star Starter, Makes NBA Record 21st Team
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.