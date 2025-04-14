Ranking Entire Western Conference Playoff Bracket, Where Lakers Stand?
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the postseason after a wild final day of the season. Los Angeles opened the year against the Timberwolves, and now will get to do the same in the playoffs.
Minnesota will challenge the Lakers, especially due to their size in the frontcourt. The biggest weakness that the Lakers have is upfront, so Minnesota will likely try to take advantage of it all.
But no team in the West is an easier matchup during the postseason. Each side has its own set of challenges, giving the Lakers plenty to work with.
Here is the entire Western Conference bracket for this season's postseason run.
While the Lakers did finish as the No. 3 seed, are they really the third-best team? Here is a ranking of the bracket and teams within.
10. Dallas Mavericks
9. Sacramento Kings
8. Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis has the talent to be successful, but they haven't been consistent. Everyone is counting the Grizzlies out, but this team could have some tricks up its sleeve.
7. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors are a dangerous team, but they seem to lack some cohesiveness at times. Far too often, players look to Steph Curry to bail the team out, rather than just play.
6. Denver Nuggets
Denver enters the playoffs with a strong core group, but an inexperienced head coach. They also don't have a ton of depth, something that could hurt them down the line.
5. Houston Rockets
Houston is the No. 2 seed, but this ranking is more about how I think they will do. This isn't a shot at the Rockets, who are very good, but rather a history lesson on young teams in their first playoff run.
4. Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota is one of the only teams ranking in the top 10 in both offense and defense, offering some real challenges for the Lakers. But the Timberwolves could surprise people this postseason as they look to make another run.
3. Los Angeles Clippers
No team in the West is playing as well as the Clippers. They are on a roll right now, and should be considered a legitimate NBA Finals contender.
2. Los Angeles Lakers
With Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers will be relevant. But the other role players will need to heavily step up if Los Angeles wants to make some real noise this year.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder take the top seed easily, and rightfully so. They have been on a historic run this year, and should be heavily favored to win the conference.
