Ranking Lakers' Valuation Among Top NBA Teams
Former team owner Jeanie Buss made the shocking decision to sell the Los Angeles Lakers franchise for $10 billion to Mark Walter. The sale gives Walter majority ownership and full control going forward.
The billionaire acquired the team through TWG Global, where he is the CEO and chairman of the company.
TWG Global also owns portions of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and Premier League soccer club Chelsea.
Jerry Buss purchased the Lakers back in 1979, when they were worth $67.5 million. Buss also gained ownership of the Los Angeles Kings and the Forum — now known as the Kia Forum.
Buss died in 2013, leaving the franchise in the hands of his children: Jeanie, Jim, and Johnny. Through a majority vote among all the children, Walter is now the owner of the Lakers.
The total valuation of the franchise is now around $10 billion after the transaction. While the deal was massive for the league and the Lakers, there are other franchises worth well into the billions.
Sportico, an outlet that specializes in sports business, released a report on the value of American sports franchises, which included the NBA, at the end of 2024.
In the report, they calculated the worth of an NBA team to average out at $4.6 billion, which is a 15% increase over 2023's valuation.
Here is where the teams rank after the Lakers' sale.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers were only valued at $8 billion, according to Sportico, though the latest sale places them at the top. The value is impressive considering the Lakers don't own their arena, leasing out their stay at Crypto.com Arena.
Golden State Warriors
Sportico valued the Warriors at $9.14 billion. The team owns a WNBA team after getting an expansion through, and it also has the Chase Center as a part of its portfolio.
Given the assets and size of the franchise, along with the location in Silicon Valley, the Warriors should continue to grow alongside the NBA itself.
New York Knicks
The Knicks play in one of the biggest markets, which places the team high on the list at $8.3 billion.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics were sold for $6.1 billion to William Chisholm as the previous big NBA sale. The value is high for a team that doesn't own its arena; though, given the team's consistent success atop the marquee, the price tag makes sense.
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets ranked fifth on the list at $5.7 billion. The team was only 14th in 2023, marking a big jump for them. The team owns Barclays Center, which also boosts its value.
The rest of the top 10: Los Angeles Clippers ($5.68 billion), Chicago Bulls ($5.56 billion), Miami Heat ($5 billion), Houston Rockets ($4.77 billion), and Toronto Raptors ($4.66 billion).
