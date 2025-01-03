Recently Traded Former Lakers Guard Suffers Significant Injury With Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade last weekend, bringing in veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton. In exchange, the team moved on from point guard D'Angelo Russell, guard Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round draft picks.
However, one of the two players that Los Angeles moved to the Brooklyn Nets is already injured. Lewis suffered an injury in the Nets game against the Toronto Raptors and will now be out for a significant amount of time.
Lewis sustained a left tibia fracture and will be updated again in a few weeks. The Nets released the information about the injury.
"Brooklyn Nets Injury Update: Maxwell Lewis has been diagnosed with a left tibia fracture after sustaining the injury on January 1 at Toronto. His status will be updated again in four weeks."
In eight games played this season, Lewis has averaged 0.9 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. The former second-round draft pick was never able to get many minutes while with the Lakers and there was some hope that he could break through with Brooklyn.
Lewis was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the No. 40 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His draft rights were then traded to the Lakers after Los Angeles had been trying to land him.
This is certainly a big blow to his development as a player and for the Nets. Brooklyn was hoping to give Lewis some real reps on the floor for the remainder of the season so his time with the team will need to wait a little longer.
The hope is that Lewis can return to the court sooner rather than later. If he can come back under the time frame, he could still have a decent amount of time to play with the team.
As for the Lakers, they are 1-1 since the trade with the Nets. The team will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks tonight on the second night of a back-to-back.
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were listed as probable heading into the game. They are expected to play and if they do, the chances of a win grow much higher.
More Lakers: Austin Reaves Unpacks How Lakers Find Success Without LeBron James in the Lineup
Fans React to Drake’s Apparent Diss at Lakers’ LeBron James in New Song
Epic Lakers Trade Idea Lands Them Star LaMelo Ball From Hornets
Shams Charania Drops Massive Hint Regarding Lakers' Remaining Trade Deadline Plans