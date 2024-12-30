Shams Charania Drops Massive Hint Regarding Lakers' Remaining Trade Deadline Plans
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world over the weekend, landing veteran wing defender Dorian Finney-Smith in a massive trade. Los Angeles also landed guard Shake Milton in the deal that saw them move on from point guard D'Angelo Russell.
By adding Finney-Smith and Milton, the Lakers started their trade deadline plans out early. They got a strong defender in Finney-Smith while addressing the wing depth issue that they have had.
Los Angeles didn't have to give up a first-round draft pick in the deal, a massive win for the organization moving forward. They did trade three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets but the Lakers came out of this deal with a major win.
After landing a player like Dorian Finney-Smith, Los Angeles doesn't seem to be done with more moves. NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN dropped a massive hint about what Los Angeles could do the rest of the way.
"They still do have three first-round picks available for trade and tradable contracts as well. I'm told the Lakers will remain one on potential deals, looking for players, not only that fit in this current iteration of the Lakers roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But also for the next three to four years under JJ Redick."
With this report from Charania, it means that the Lakers will likely be looking for more long-term fits. Players such as Jerami Grant or Jonas Valančiūnas may not be the answer despite all the rumors surrounding them over the summer.
Grant was always an unlikely candidate due to his large contract that the Lakers weren't willing to take on. Valančiūnas could still be an option since he just signed a three-year deal with the Washington Wizards over the summer.
But this feels more like the team eyeing someone to replace James as the second star on the roster. With three picks to use in a deal, the Lakers could get a little wild with their plans to land another star.
Another name that could be interesting is center Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. Kessler will enter restricted free agency ahead of the 2026-27 season and is on a very team-friendly deal for the next year.
It remains to be seen how the Lakers will continue to add to this team. But adding Finney-Smith and Milton is a great way to put themselves back into true title contention.
