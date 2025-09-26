Rob Pelinka Reveals Lakers' Desires for End of LeBron James' Career
Los Angeles Lakers front office executive Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick addressed the media on Thursday
With the start of the regular season right around the corner, a host of topics were delved into by both Pelinka and Redick pertaining to the team's roster and outlook.
Naturally, the topic of LeBron James came up. Soon-to-be 41 years of age, many are wondering whether James will re-sign with the team at the conclusion of the year, head elsewhere in free agency, or perhaps retire.
As opposed to evading the question and letting social media run rampant with speculation, Pelinka attacked the question head on — hoping that James does indeed end his career with the team.
Interestingly, he also said that James will be given "absolute respect to choose his story" — something that may have unintentionally opened up discussion.
Pelinka clearly respects James and is willing to acquiesce to make him happy in the twilight portion of his career. When reading in-between the lines, that statement does theoretically signal that should James request a trade, the Lakers would be willing to agree to that request.
There's been nothing concrete coming from James himself to indicate being unhappy in Los Angeles. While some reports seem to suggest that teams would be ready to pursue him if given the word, James intentionally moved his entire family to LA years ago when becoming a member of the team. It was no secret that this location is where he ultimately wanted to end up.
At the same time, there's the question of winning another title. Are the Lakers good enough to get James his fifth ring this season? Many project the team to be somewhere in the middle of the treacherous Western Conference pack.
Seeking another opportunity where winning could be more of a reality may end up taking precedence over comfort living in Los Angeles.
There's also the situation where for the first time in years that James will not be the best player on his own team. That honor belongs to Luka Doncic — and the hype centering around Doncic and his newfound svelte frame may have James wanting to get out from underneath that shadow.
At the very least, it'll be quite fascinating seeing how this all unfolds.
