Steve Nash Has Shocking Prediction For Lakers vs Timberwolves Series
Steve Nash wasn't quite able to have the kind of success he wanted to have while he was the point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. His back injuries never really let him run the team in the way he wanted to.
As a coach with the Brooklyn Nets, he tried to put his players in the best possible position to succeed. He has been watching this first-round series between the Lakers and the Timberwolves very closely.
It's a series that is turning into one of the most competitive series in the playoffs. He has an interesting prediction for how this series will finish.
While speaking on The Young Man and The Three, Nash mentions that he thinks this series is going to go seven games.
"The Lakers have to be so disciplined to keep Ant off the rim, and what he does when he gets inside. He's impossible to stop when he gets on the rim."
Nash clearly believes that stopping Anthony Edwards is the most important thing that they have to do in this series, but he talked about what the Lakers need to do offensively, as well.
"They have a great creator in Luka, obviously LeBron as well. AR is an amazing player as well. Luka, being the head of the snake, you've got decisions to make. How much support are we giving? Are we going to let him go for 45, but he had to make three, four dribbles every time to get to the front of the rim or take a step-back?"
At some point, the Timberwolves will have to start making tough decisions when it comes to defending the Lakers. They are just too explosive offensively to keep shooting like this.
How well Luka Doncic and the rest of the offense are able to figure out a way to score easier baskets will determine if the Lakers are going to win this series. They have to be able to score more than 95 points in a game.
If Los Angeles can play the type of defense they did in Game 2, while playing better offense, they should feel good about their chances to win this series.
Lakers Have to Snap Unfortunate Record to Get Past Timberwolves
