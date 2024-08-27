Three Lakers Starters Could Reach Free Agency in 2026
Los Angles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss will be under tremendous pressure to deliver a record-tying 18th championship to the City of Angels. Maximizing the talent on this Lakers' roster will be imperative over the course of these next two NBA seasons because 2026 could lead to three starters heading in to free agency.
On June 29, LeBron James formally opted out of his previous deal, which would have paid him $51.4 million for the 2024-25 NBA season. He initially joined the Lakers on a four-year, $154 million deal as a free agent in 2018, then signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension in 2022 that included a player option for the upcoming season.
After the Lakers selected James' son, former University of Southern California point guard Bronny James, in the 2024 NBA Draft, the surefire first ballot Hall of Famer elected to sign a two-year extension with the Purple and Gold. The deal would be a $101.4 million contract that includes a player option for 2025-26 and a no-trade clause.
If the Lakers are unsuccessful in hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy by then, the summer of 2026 could mean big changes for their roster.
Austin Reaves who went from undrafted rookie to Lakers' fans favorite signed a four-year, $56 million early bird maximum contract in July of 2023. The former Oklahoma Sooner guard was the Lakers' leading scorer off the bench last season and has gained a lot of praise from his superstar teammate LeBron James. In a postgame interview after their January matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans the NBA's all-time leading scorer sang his teammate's praises.
“I like Austin no matter where he is. Obviously, it’s always great to be on the floor with him, no matter if he’s coming off the bench or if he’s starting or whatever. I just love being on the floor with him. He makes plays. It’s always good,” James said.
The summer of 2026 could also lead to the Lakers losing forward Rui Hachimura, who signed a three-year extension worth $51 million. During the Lakers improbable run to the Western Conference finals in 2023, the former Gonzaga standout averaged 12.2 PPG and 3.6 RPG in 16 playoff games played.
The results of the next two postseasons could lead to all three Lakers players deciding to embark on another journey. The front office in Los Angeles will have a lot of decisions to make if they are unable to succeed over the next two years.
