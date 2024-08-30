Top 2024 Draft Pick Modeling Game After Lakers' Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to surprise many this season and become one of the top teams in the league. It won't be easy, as the Western Conference is a gauntlet with 13 teams who could be in line for one of the top 10 seeds.
Nonetheless, the Lakers have two of the best players to be right in the mix, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. These two players are seasoned veterans, and although a new wave of players is entering the league, they will still look to show they are among the top of the NBA.
According to experts and pundits, this year's rookie class has been one of the weakest in recent memory. Although that may be the case, some surprise rookies could exceed expectations.
One rookie looking to do just that is Washington Wizards rookie center and No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. Sarr was the No. 2 pick in June's draft, but he hasn't been discussed like top picks in the past; however, he's looking to change all that.
Sarr told Mark Medina of Sportskeeda that he had studied Davis' defensive game and other great defenders in the league as he prepares for his rookie season.
"I studied the whole league, really. I just see how different guys guard. There are a lot of different great shot blockers. I've look at AD (Anthony Davis), Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert clips. For me, it's more a matter of instincts and knowing when to go for the ball and when not to go."
The other players Sarr has studied are Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and Timberwolves All-Star Rudy Gobert.
Sarr has the frame to be an elite defender, and Davis is the right guy to be studying. Davis is arguably the most versatile defender in the league and can guard every position on the floor.
Davis' defense is so elite that some often forget that he was once a guard before he grew a couple of inches during high school. With his elite offensive skill and easer-like defense, you could get the best of both worlds with Davis, who has earned him five All-NBA Defensive Teams and finished as the NBA blocks leader three times in his Hall of Fame career.
The Lakers will get their first look at the Wizards and Sarr on Jan. 21, and we'll see if he picked up anything from Davis by then.
