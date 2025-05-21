Top 5 Stars Lakers Should Trade For This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have two top stars, Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Given James is 40 years old, the team needs to start looking for a replacement, or at least build out the team more in the short term to try and compete for a championship.
The Lakers do have some decent assets to acquire good players, such as Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, and after acquiring Doncic by trade, any trade feels possible.
With that in mind, here are five star players the Lakers should trade for this offseason.
1. Lauri Markkanen
Lauri Markkanen would be an interesting fit with the Lakers. He isn't the center the team is looking for, but his outside shooting and size on defense would be great at the power forward position. Markkanen is on the Jazz, so that could also mean Walker Kessler, a popular center trade target, could come with him.
Those two would likely need to be traded in exchange for Austin Reaves, salary matching, and some draft capital. It would feel like a big package to give up, but the new and improved front court would be very enticing.
2. Kristaps Porzingis
Another frontcourt player who would be an interesting fit as a floor-stretching big is Kristaps Porzingis. Another bonus for this trade would be Austin Reaves likely wouldn't need to be included.
Porzingis fits the bill of being a good center option for the team, but his history with Doncic in Dallas might make this trade a bit more complicated. If the two could work things out and play together better than before, Porzingis would be an ideal trade target for the Lakers.
3. Jrue Holiday
Another Celtics trade target that would make sense for the Lakers is Jrue Holiday. He is far from the center the team needs, but he would be a perfect fit next to Doncic at the guard spot.
If the Lakers were to acquire both Holiday and Porzingis somehow, Reaves might be shipped out in that scenario, but filling two needs with one trade might make the trade worth it.
4. Nic Claxton
If the Lakers want to trade for the perfect center fit with Doncic, Claxton fits the bill. He is athletic enough to cover all of the team's defensive deficiencies and would be a premier lob threat on offense.
At just 26 years old, he would be a great trade target for both the long-term and short-term, as long as the Lakers are willing to stomach what could be a significant trade package.
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
This is obvious, but if Antetokounmpo is seriously available this offseason, the Lakers should try to acquire him and be willing to give up anyone besides Doncic to make it happen.
If the Lakers could pair together Doncic and Antetokounmpo, the two could jump start a dynasty with how well each fits together, and how the team would now have two players who can challenge for best player in the league for years to come.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.