Tracy McGrady Includes Just Two Lakers in All-Time List of Top 5 Scorers
The name of the game in basketball is putting the ball through the hoop. Many players have specialized in doing just that in the NBA; however, only a few have separated themselves from the pact.
The Los Angeles Lakers have a rich history on and off the court, and with that history come the great players who have donned the purple and gold. The Lakers have had a multitude of great players come their way, but one could argue that none are better than Hall of Famer and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Along with MVP center Shaquille O'Neal, Bryant was the force that brought the Lakers back to glory, establishing himself as one of the best scorers of all time. His influence was not just felt on the court, but also in the hearts of his peers. NBA Hall of Famer guard/forward Tracy McGrady is just one of many who recognize Bryant's prowess with the basketball.
The seven-time NBA All-Star listed Bryant among his top five scorers of all time. One other (brief) Laker, Carmelo Anthony, also made the cut — but given that he played during his 19th and final NBA season as a reserve, he barely qualifies.
McGrady also listed Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, and himself. The other three players certainly have a special case for being among the top five scorers of all time.
However, Bryant may be the best on McGrady's list. The Hall of Fame guard ranks fourth in the all-time scoring list with 33,643 points. Fellow Lakers Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James are the only players ahead of him on the all-time scoring list.
Bryant is, in all reality, the closest thing to Jordan, and some believe that he surpassed Jordan in his illustrious 20-year career. The five-time NBA champion mastered every single shot in Jordan's repertoire and was an even better three-point shooter throughout his career.
Bryant's footwork, mid-range, finishing ability close to the rim, and overall offense are second to none, possibly only to Jordan. If anyone knows Bryant better than himself, it is McGrady, who has known him since their high school days.
The two had legendary battles on and off the court and were at the top of the basketball world in the early to mid-2000s. McGrady is one of the many who believe that Bryant is one of the GOATs in the NBA and even four years after his passing, McGrady praises him like no other.
Bryant is one of the best overall basketball players we have and will ever see, and McGrady is doing his part to ensure that people don't forget that.
