Lakers News: NFL Star Picking Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James 'To Win a Title'
The NBA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) conversation will never end. Lately, current Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls Hall of Fame shooting guard Michael Jordan have been featured in that conversation more than once.
James and Jordan are arguably the two greatest basketball players to ever grace the court (one can also make a case for former Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and former Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell), and many certainly believe so. Their stats, accolades, and overall talent make an impressive argument; however, another player who has made a great argument for himself is former Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, with his undeniable legacy, is certainly one of the greatest basketball players ever. His resume, filled with numerous accolades, speaks volumes. Yet, it's a common belief that he is often underrated in the GOAT conversation.
Many have strong feelings about Bryant and how he is worthy of being a part of that conversation, including NFL All-Pro defender Maxx Crosby. Crosby, a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, says that he is going with the five-time NBA champion.
In a recent appearance on The OGs podcast, Crosby said he is going with Bryant over James due to his play style, clutch moments, and Mamba maturity, which we witnessed during his 20-plus playing years.
“My GOAT list, I’m taking Kobe over LeBron. I think LeBron, like I respect his greatness, like he is top three no question. But if it really comes down to it, like in my opinion, you got Game 7 on the line. I am taking MJ, I am taking Kobe, if I want to win a title. That’s just my opinion,” Crosby said.
Bryant's resume is second to very few, and he ranks among the best basketball players. He is a 15-time All-NBA member, two-time scoring champion, 12-time All-Defense, 2008 MVP, two-time Finals MVP, 18-time All-Star, member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and Oscar winner.
In addition, Bryant has an array of memorable game-winners and is one of the greatest scorers of all time. Jordan and James have had their moments at the top, and there is a reason why they are a part of the conversation time and time again.
Bryant is an aspirational figure who has defied the odds many times. His mentality, not only in basketball but also in life, has helped many achieve their goals.
Although Bryant may not be widely considered in the GOAT conversation, he has left a lasting impact that many basketball players and athletes take with them to this day.
