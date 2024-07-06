Lakers News: Watch LeBron James, Anthony Davis Arrive to Olympic Team Training Camp
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, is less than a month away, and the anticipation for this year's games is at an all-time high. The USA Men's basketball team is set to claim their fifth consecutive gold medal and bring glory back to U.S. basketball. The mission of bringing back the gold, though difficult, is a challenge the U.S. team is ready to face, with a roster stacked with future Hall of Famers, including two of the Lakers' very own, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
This duo, along with the others, is about to embark on a journey like no other, and that journey started on Thursday. Players, including James and Davis, arrived in Las Vegas.
The duo was seen exchanging some friendly banter in front of the cameras.
The cameras also caught James and Davis interacting with their new teammates and coaching staff.
James is the biggest and brightest name on the team, as he is finally back on the Olympic team for the first time since 2012 and is seeking a third gold medal. As for Davis, this is his second go-around in the Olympic games, his first since 2012. James will likely sport his No. 6 jersey we've all come to know of in these summer games. Davis will sport the No. 14, the same one he wore in 2012, and his first time sporting the jersey number since the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
James and Davis are set to make history together again and lead the United States back to where it belongs. Training camp commences on Saturday, with their first exhibition coming on Wednesday in Las Vegas against Canada. Following that, the U.S. will play games in Abu Dhabi (against Australia and Serbia) and London (against South Sudan and Germany) before the Paris Games start on July 28.
