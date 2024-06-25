Lakers News: Where D'Angelo Russell Ranks Among NBA Point Guards After Erratic Postseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal summer after a disappointing 2023-24 season. While there were some bright spots in the summer, overall, it was a disappointment and ended as such in the first round of the playoffs.
Nonetheless, one of the bright spots was Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell. Russell played arguably his best season of his career in the purple and gold. The 28-year-old was probably the team's third-best player and showcased his shooting prowess in Los Angeles. Because of his stellar play in the previous season, Frank Urbina of Hoops Hype ranked Russell inside the top 20 of point guards in 2023-24, at No. 14.
"2023-24 was sort of a tale of two seasons for Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell," Urbina wrote. "The former Ohio State standout was excellent in the regular season in putting up 18 points and over six assists per game. However, he then once again failed to match that level of play in the postseason, where he averaged just 14.2 points and 4.2 assists on 38.4 percent shooting from the floor and 31.8 percent shooting from three in a five-game loss to the Nuggets. Even so, no one can take away how good Russell was in 2023-24 overall. It'll be interesting to see what Russell's upcoming free agency looks like. Will teams trust the larger sample size or will they be scared off by his third straight poor playoff showing?"
Russell played his best ball during the regular season; however, the same can't be said for the postseason, which was the same as the 2023 season. It was one of the reasons why the Lakers fell short again. Nonetheless, Russell was vital for the Lakers, securing the seventh seed in the Western Conference. He averaged 17.8 points per game, 6.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three (a career-high).
Russell has the option to be a free agent once the free agency begins on June 30. His tenure as a Laker, if it comes to an end, was wild, filled with the highest of highs and some of the lowest of lows. The former No. 2 overall pick could have some options to choose from once or if he becomes a free agent.
