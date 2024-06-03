Who Won The 2019 Lakers-Pelicans Anthony Davis Trade?
The Anthony Davis trade is nearing the five-year anniversary mark this July, so it's time to take a look back and see who won. Back in July 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans traded Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round draft picks. The Pelicans have yet to use their last of those picks, as they'll be deferring it until the 2025 NBA Draft since the talent in the 2024 class is lacking.
With the picks from the trade, the Pelicans have either selected or traded for players including Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, Herb Jones, and Dyson Daniels. Ball has since been traded to the Chicago Bulls, and Hart is now with the New York Knicks. The best addition for the Pelicans has been Brandon Ingram, who became an All-Star and the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2020. Additionally, Ingram has averaged over 20 points per game in every season with the Pelicans, which he did not do in any of his three years with the Lakers.
Since the trade, the Lakers have made the playoffs in four of five seasons, and won the NBA championship in 2020. The Pelicans meanwhile have made the playoffs just twice, but exited in the first round both times.
As of now, the Lakers win this trade. While the Pelicans were able to build a core and get a ton back after they were unable to win with Davis, they have yet to advance far in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Lakers lost significant draft leverage, but they still won a championship with Davis, which is the ultimate goal. While Davis has had some injury issues and not necessarily lived up to the lofty expectations placed on him, he still has made four All-Star teams since joining the Lakers.
For now, this is enough to make the Lakers the 'winner' of the trade. If the Pelicans draft a phenomenal player with their remaining pick from the Lakers and manage to win a title, then they could overtake the Lakers in who won this trade. For now though, the trade brought the Lakers a title, and they are the winners at this point.
