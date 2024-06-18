Lakers News: Why Multiple 2023-24 LA Players Could Re-Sign with LA on Tuesday
Although the official start of general free agency in the league is June 30 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the league's new CBA rules dictate that teams can start negotiating with their own teams as soon as one day after the end of the NBA Finals.
That means, depending on how the second half of Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks plays out, the Los Angeles Lakers may be able to determine whether or not they'll hold on to several incumbent players from their 2023-24 roster. Boston leads the series 3-1, and is currently on the verge of a blowout victory over the Mavericks at home Monday night. If the Celtics hold on to win tonight's contest, the countdown will begin for all NBA squads to sign their own free agents as soon as Tuesday evening.
Obviously the most intriguing potential free agents for Los Angeles are a pair of starters with player options, All-NBA forward LeBron James and starting point guard D'Angelo Russell. James has to make a decision on whether or not he'll pick up his $51.4 million option for the 2024-25 season by June 28, while Russell has an extra day to decide on his $18.7 million contract for next year. Center Jaxson Hayes and forward Cam Reddish both have veteran's minimum player options on their respective deals.
There are two major free agent Lakers, however, who could look to return to the club.
Reserve combo forward Taurean Prince, inked to a one-year, $4.5 million deal via the Lakers' bi-annual exception last summer, has all the outlines of a solid 3-and-D role player, but his defense and willingness to fire off the catch were both a bit underwhelming last season. For another cheap contract, he makes sense to retain, but it's possible he'll seek a raise elsewhere.
Reserve guard Spencer Dinwiddie signed a $1.6 million rest-of-year deal after joining the Lakers off the buyout market late into the regular season. His jumper abandoned him for much of his run with his hometown team. The Taft High School alum made just 39.7 percent of his field goals last year, taking just five per game — although he knocked down a totally respectable 38.9 percent of his 3.2 triple tries with the Lakers. He also made just 25 percent of his 1.6 three point tries in the playoffs. With Gabe Vincent expected to be healthy finally next season, the 31-year-old Dinwiddie's fate with the franchise seems tenuous at best.
