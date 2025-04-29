Wild Prediction Has Lakers' Luka Doncic Leaving LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are close to finishing up their first half season with the current iteration of their squad. Despite being together for only half a season, there are already rumors of potentially breaking up the team.
With the unprecedented nature of the Luka Doncic trade, it is entirely possible he doesn't want to stick around long-term. Obviously, things can change, but according to NBA analyst Tim Legler, he believes Doncic "may still not be over the shock of being traded."
The shock of being traded to a place where he simply did not want to go is what Legler deems could be the reason that Doncic could explore another team once LeBron James retires.
More Lakers News: Lakers' Luka Doncic Donates Entire Price to Restore Kobe and Gianna Bryant Mural
In today's NBA, star players usually dictate where they play, but that wasn't the case with Luka. Despite being one of the best players in the entire league, he was traded suddenly without warning, and without requesting a trade himself.
That mindset could lead to Doncic wanting to regain control of his situation and go to a team of his choosing. Especially once LeBron James retires.
However, there is still plenty of time for Doncic to get acclimated with his new team and want to stick around long term. The team jumped up to the third seed after trading for him, and the team tried to acquire an actual center in Mark Williams, but he failed a physical.
Until the team builds out the rest of the roster beyond a haphazard, random collection of role players that don't really fit together, it is hard to imagine that Doncic felt like he gave the Lakers a real chance to keep him around.
While discussing Doncic potentially leaving while down 3-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves is certainly premature, it does at least highlight how important this offseason is for the Lakers.
It is unclear how much longer LeBron James will stick around given his age, but either way, the team needs to be more well-rounded. They are built around three players and don't have the greatest set of role-players, a big reason why J.J. Redick felt obligated to play five players the whole second half.
More Lakers News: Lakers Face Near Impossible Odds to Overcome 3-1 Deficit
That can't continue in next year's playoffs, so the team needs to not only figure out the big man rotation but also figure out how to get more depth off the bench.
The team could try and rely more on a young player like Dalton Knecht, but the team tried to trade him in the deal for Mark Williams, and he has slowly been phased out of the rotation. Maybe Game 5 is an opportunity to change that.
Even though Doncic moving on from the Lakers is just a rumor, the Lakers still need to make the most of this offseason to try and keep up their contender status they entered this year's playoffs with.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Mural Vandalized in Shocking Act
Former Laker Suggests Major Luka Doncic Team Up That Would Bring Immediate Title
'It's Laughable', NBA Insider Shreds Lakers' Luka Doncic
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.