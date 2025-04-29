Lakers' Luka Doncic Donates Entire Price to Restore Kobe and Gianna Bryant Mural
Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic has donated the entire amount requested on a GoFundMe drive to help restore a vandalized Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural.
Doncic donated $5,000 to restore the mural.
The mural was defaced with graffiti in Downtown Los Angeles.
Doncic issued a statement explaining what motivated him to personally cover the full cost of restoring the mural.
“Kobe is L.A. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization, and to me personally,” Doncic said to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times. “I’m happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored.”
On Tuesday morning, neighbors were the first to discover the landmark covered in graffiti and obscenities.
The mural sits prominently at the intersection of 14th and Main Streets.
Artist Louie “Sloe” Motions, who created the tribute to Kobe and "Gigi," expressed his thoughts on the recent defacement, noting that the artwork had remained undisturbed since its completion in 2020.
“As in life, unfortunate situations will always arise and is expected but it’s all about how we rebound from those situations,” he wrote in a message to the L.A. Times.
“Your love, appreciation and support for this mural means everything to me and is what makes Los Angeles so strong [and] beautiful,” he said.
These comments came before Doncic made the generous donation.
The mural of Kobe and GiGi is just one of many that are spread throughout Los Angeles and around the world. Kobe's impact on the city—and globally—goes far beyond basketball. His passing left a profound void, especially in L.A., where he was not only revered for his legendary career with the Lakers but also deeply admired for his influence off the court.
Kobe spent 20 spectacular sedans as a Laker, where he won five titles, was named a two-time NBA Finals MVP, 18-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion, a 15-time All-NBA Team, a 12-time All-Defensive Team, a 2008 NBA MVP, a member of the 75th NBA Anniversary team and won an Oscar in 2018.
The Lakers are hoping that Doncic can bring a similar kind of legacy to Los Angeles after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade this past February.
The organization is expected to prioritize locking up the 26-year-old star with a long-term deal this summer, aiming to make him the cornerstone of the franchise for years—much like the late, great Kobe Bryant once was.
