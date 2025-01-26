Will Anthony Davis Play? Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to continue their winning streak on Saturday when they take on their division rivals, the Golden State Warriors.
This contest will tip off their six-game Grammy road trip, and they'll look to start on the right foot.
The Lakers are coming off a fantastic win, their best one to date against their bitter and most hated rivals, the Boston Celtics. The Lakers played their best game of the year, and they'll look for some of the same as they climb their way up the Western Conference standings.
This game on Saturday is just as vital, if not more, than their game on Thursday. Luckily, the Lakers will be healthy for this contest, as they will have their superstar big man, Anthony Davis.
Davis, who was on the injury report listed as probable, has been upgraded to active.
Davis was on the injury report due to a right calf soreness but has been upgraded for this primetime showdown.
The last time Davis was on the court, he was his spectacular self. He recorded a game-high 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, three assists, one stealing, and three blocks in 31 minutes of action on Thursday.
Davis only attempted one three, which he missed, and went perfect from the charity stripe at 6-for-6.
The Lakers executed their game plan for Thursday, but this one for Saturday's contest will be slightly different as Golden State plays a different style of basketball.
The last time the Lakers faced the Warriors was on Christmas Day when L.A. came on top in the thriller. Davis was limited in the contest, playing only seven minutes due to a sprained left ankle injury he suffered late in the first quarter.
The Lakers have not been as good on the road as they have been at home. Nonetheless, they'll look to turn their fortunes around starting tonight.
Los Angeles will look to earn its 25th win of the season, and it is ninth on the road.
The Lakers are 16-11 in conference games, compared to the Warriors, who are 15-14.
Los Angeles is the worst team in the Western Conference recording 41.3 rebounds per game, led by Davis, averaging 11.8.
L.A. has lost its previous three road games in a row, and they'll look to change that with Davis leading the way.
