Will Bam Adebayo Play? Full Lakers vs Heat Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a three game losing streak, having been decidedly beaten by the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs.
Still, the Lakers are at a decent position, boasting a 20-17 record that leaves them at seventh place in the Western Conference. However, further losses could mean that they get bounced out of playoff contention.
In other words, Los Angeles' game against the Miami Heat is a must-win. It won't be easy tonight as the Heat star center has been upgraded to available.
All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who was listed as questionable due to a back injury, will play on Wednesday night against the Lakers.
This would have been be a huge loss for Heat, especially since he leads the team for total rebounds and steals while also being one of the top scorers and blockers for Miami. But luckily for Miami, Adebayo will be on the court.
Currently, Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 9.8 total rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 37 games, all of which he started.
Needless to say, Adebayo is a necessary part of the Heat's success, especially since Jimmy Butler has been out due to suspension.
In addition to Adebayo, center Kel'el Ware is listed as probable to play with right foot soreness. This is Ware's rookie season, and has played in 23 games so far this season. He has averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 total rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game.
Finally, two more players from the Heat's roster are designated as out alongside Butler. Shooting guard Josh Richardson is out due to right heel inflammation. So far this season, he has averaged four points, 1.5 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one steal per game across eight games.
Additionally, shooting guard Dru Smith is out after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. He underwent a one-hour procedure to repair the tendon, which was successful. In the 14 games he played, Smith averaged 6.3 points, 2.6 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
