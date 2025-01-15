All Lakers

Lakers Reveal Injury Status for Bronny James Ahead of Heat Matchup

Ricardo Sandoval

Jan 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in action against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in action against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled rookie guard Bronny James out for their matchup against the Miami Heat. 

Jame, who is dealing with an illness, is ruled out. The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X. 

James will miss Wednesday's matchup due to illness, though his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation. He has averaged 2.8 minutes per game over eight appearances. 

His next chance to play will come Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

This story will be updated...

Published
Ricardo Sandoval
RICARDO SANDOVAL

Staff Writer

Home/News