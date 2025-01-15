Lakers Reveal Injury Status for Bronny James Ahead of Heat Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled rookie guard Bronny James out for their matchup against the Miami Heat.
Jame, who is dealing with an illness, is ruled out. The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X.
James will miss Wednesday's matchup due to illness, though his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation. He has averaged 2.8 minutes per game over eight appearances.
His next chance to play will come Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.
