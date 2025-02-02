Will LeBron James Play? Final Lakers vs Knicks Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to build momentum off of some great recent play. They have been able to win five of their last six games.
Los Angeles is one of the teams that everyone is watching as the trade deadline approaches because LeBron James is on the roster. As long as he is with the Lakers, they will try to go all-in to win a title.
James has once again proven to be a star player this year despite being 40 years old. James has continued to be a key part of how the Lakers run their offense.
Something that has worked in the Lakers' favor this year is that James has been remarkably healthy so far this year. At 40, he has still been able to play in 43 games this season so far.
The games that he has missed have been because of a knee injury that has been managed throughout the year. He has been on the injury report for most of the season with that foot.
Ahead of the Lakers' matchup with the Knicks, he was listed as probable due to left knee injury management. He will be in for this game.
Part of the reason the Lakers are looking around at adding someone in a trade is to protect James in case he gets hurt. At his age, he is much more likely to suffer an injury than some other guys on the team.
Keeping James and Anthony Davis healthy is going to be the key for the Lakers this season. Even if they do add a big piece at the deadline, they are still the two most important players on the team.
The Lakers are about to head into a much tougher portion of their schedule. They now face the Knicks, Clippers, Warriors, and Pacers in the next four games.
Three of those four teams are in the top five in each conference. Winning those games will not be easy.
James has been averaging 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and nine assists per game this season.
