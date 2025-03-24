Will Rui Hachimura Play? Lakers Release Injury Report vs Magic
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic for the second and final time of the season. The Lakers will look to tie the season series on the Magic and earn their 44th win of the season.
The Lakers will look to snap their two-game losing skid. L.A. has a great chance to do so, although their top forward, Rui Hachimura, is on the injury report.
Hachimrua landed on the injury report due to his knee injury, which he came back from on Saturday. While that is the case, the knee injury will not keep him out for Monday as he has been upgraded to available. Hachimura will come off the bench again.
Hachimura, understandably, did not look like himself after a three-week absence. In his return to the court, Hachimura posted five points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, two rebounds, and one steal across 18 minutes.
The Lakers will likely continue to manage the forward's availability ahead of the playoffs, as Hachimura said postgame that he, "Can't really get back to 100 percent right away."
"My knee is going to be like that for a while, I think," he said. "I can't really get back to 100% right away. I got to rest for a long time to get back to normal. But I don't think we have that, so we just got to maintain and manage it."
The Lakers will look to get back to their winning ways after a tough stretch as of late.
In this matchup, the Lakers will seek their 16th win on the road. The Lakers are shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 0.8 percent higher than the 47.0 percent the Magic's opponents have shot this season.
L.A. has not been a great team over the last 10 games, recording a 4-6 record, similar to the Magic. In that span, L.A. is averaging 111.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals, and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.
Tip-off is at 4:00 p.m. PT.
