WNBA Star Angel Reese Threw Shade at Lakers Star in Since Deleted Social Media Post
The Los Angeles Lakers will commence their season in less than two months, and the excitement is palpable.
The Lakers will look to claim their place as one of the elite teams in the league, and they'll look to do so behind their superstar, LeBron James. James will enter his age-40 season, and he is still at the top of his game. Not only that, but he will enter his 22nd NBA season.
While the NBA is still in their offseason, there is no lack of basketball. The WNBA season is in full swing, and the star level has never been higher, led by rookie sensation Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. They are both leading the way in the Rookie of the Year race, having already established themselves among the most dynamic players in the league.
On Friday night, Reese and Clark met face-to-face in a game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. The Fever came out victorious. It was a great game from start to end, and it ended with Clark putting up a career-high 31 points and becoming the front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award.
After the game, James tweeted, "CAITLIN CLARK!!!!!! HI HATERS," on Friday night. While Clark was the focal point after the win, a 2021 tweet by Reese resurfaced. The tweet suggests LeBron wasn't helping the Lakers in Game 6 of their first-round postseason series loss to the Phoenix Suns.
While Clark caught James' eye, this three-year-old shade might have squared James towards Clark in the Rookie of the Year voting.
Although James is a grown adult, we have witnessed the four-time NBA champion engage in his share of routine human pettiness over the years. Clark is a spectacular player regardless of James' feelings toward Reese, so his backing of her may not be anything more than public support of a dynamic player.
Nonetheless, Clark is a spectacular player who is establishing herself as the face of the WNBA. Her dynamic play, ability to make others better, and the growth of the women's game are enough to be on track for a Hall of Fame trajectory.
Clark is having a record-shattering rookie season. Across her first 31 games in her pro career, Clark is averaging 18.0 points on 41 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from three, a WNBA-best 8.1 assists, 5.7 boards, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.
James recognizes Clark's game, and he will continue to show her love moving forward.
