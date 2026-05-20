The Los Angeles Lakers' playoff run ended with a second-round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the biggest takeaway was simple: they need a better big. The center spot was exposed, and the offseason conversation starts there.

Deandre Ayton has been the starter, but the fit never really worked. He is not a bad player, but the Lakers needed someone who would grind, set hard screens, protect the rim, and do the dirty work next to Luka Doncic.

This summer, two unrestricted free agents could give them exactly what Ayton never did.

Mitchell Robinson Is the High-Ceiling Option the Lakers Need

Mitchell Robinson dunks | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Robinson is the kind of center the Lakers have been missing. The front office wants a true lob threat, someone who can catch, finish, and protect the rim the way Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II do for their teams. This season, he averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and shot 72.3% from the field in 60 games, doing most of his damage in the paint with rim runs and offensive boards.

The problem is reliability. Robinson has dealt with persistent ankle issues throughout his career, including two ankle surgeries that limited him to just 17 appearances during the 2024-25 season. This year was better, cause the Knicks still managed his minutes carefully and sat him out of back-to-backs regularly.

There is also the availability question. Robinson is still playing with the Knicks in hopes of winning an NBA Championship before his contract expires. The Knicks want him back but their cap situation makes it complicated, and other teams are already circling. Pulling him away from New York would still take a serious offer, and even then it is not guaranteed.

If the Lakers do land Robinson, he gives them a legitimate rim protector and rebounder who could thrive next to Dončić in pick-and-roll situations. The upside is real. The question is whether his body holds up and whether New York lets him walk. If both answers go the Lakers' way, Robinson is the move. If not, there is still one more name worth considering.

Nikola Vucevic Is a Solid Stopgap If the Lakers Strike Out Elsewhere

Nikola Vucevic | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vucevic is a different kind of target, a steady, proven center who will not blow anyone away athletically but gets the job done. He averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 64 games this season, splitting time between Chicago and Boston after a midseason trade. At 35, he remains one of the more reliable starting centers available in free agency.

What he brings is simple. He rebounds, holds his ground in the paint, and does not need plays called for him to be effective. For a team that runs everything through Doncic anyway, that is a perfectly fine role for a center.

The concern is obvious though. He is 35, and the Lakers need someone who can move, switch, and hold up in playoff settings. A slower veteran center is not exactly what rebuilding around Luka looks like. He is not a long-term answer.

That said, Vuceviv only makes sense as a fallback. If the Lakers cannot land Robinson, cannot get a younger restricted free agent like Peyton Watson, and do not select a promising draft prospect like Henri Veesaar, then a one-year deal with Vucevic as a stopgap until a better option opens up is not the worst call. His job would be straightforward: rebound, protect the paint, and stay out of the way offensively. At the right price, that works.

The Lakers need a real big this summer. Robinson is the better fit but comes with injury concerns and significant competition from other teams. Vucevic is the floor option, useful only if the more appealing paths fall through. Either way, returning with Ayton as the answer at center is not something this roster can afford.

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