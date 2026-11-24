After getting beaten by the Utah Jazz last week, ending the Los Angeles Lakers’ nine-game win streak, Luka Doncic and company were able to bounce back with a vengeance on Monday, coming out on top, 109-94.

Although the Lakers secured their 15th win of the 2026-27 NBA season, they struggled at times against the Jazz in this low-scoring affair. The victory was far from perfect and left reasons for concern ahead of the biggest game of the year so far, coming up on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Here are three takeaways from Monday’s win over the Jazz.

No. 3: Lakers’ Shooting Problems Remain a Concern

The Lakers have shown at times this season that they can light it up from beyond the arc, with Doncic, Austin Reaves, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and Sandro Mamukelashvili capable of being a force to be reckoned with from deep.

However, Los Angeles has gone cold from three-point range lately, as was on full display on Monday in their last regular-season matchup against Utah.

JJ Redick’s squad shot a putrid 28.6% from beyond the arc against the Jazz, going 12-for-42 from deep.

This new-look roster has won games, even with Reaves still on the mend, but some issues have begun to surface, including their shooting woes.

No. 2: Jake LaRavia Made His Case for a Bigger Role

One player who has consistently proven his worth on this team throughout the 2026-27 campaign has been Jake LaRavia.

He’s always been a player who plays with tremendous effort, especially on the defensive end of the floor, but he’s taken his game to another level this season. The 25-year-old veteran forward is coming off one of the best performances of the season.

Double-double for Jake ✔️ pic.twitter.com/8eo51SdaIn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 24, 2026

LaRavia finished with a season-high 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two steals.

His work on the glass, considering the Lakers’ struggles in that department, has really started to stand out. He continues to make a strong case to get more minutes in the rotation and possibly remain a starter moving forward.

No. 1: Lakers’ 4th-Quarter Defense Delivered Response They Needed

Things were trending in the wrong direction for the Lakers when their 16-point lead evaporated and they gave up 35 points to the Jazz in the third quarter; Los Angeles went on a much-needed run in the fourth quarter, outscoring Utah 31-17, as they opened the final frame with a 17-5 run.

The Lakers were resilient, a trait that has become a hallmark of this team, which was overhauled over the summer, and the defense was on another level.

The Lakers recorded their NBA-leading sixth game with at least 10 steals and six blocks tonight, improving to 6-0 in those games with a 109-94 win over Utah, per Lakers PR.



They outscored the Jazz 26-9 in fast-break points and 20-7 in points off turnovers.



The Lakers have won… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 24, 2026

Next Up: Lakers Face Their Toughest Challenge Yet Against the Spurs

Los Angeles is sporting the best record in the NBA once again at 15-3, which is tied with their next opponent, the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic and company will head into a measuring-stick game against Victor Wembanyama and the red-hot Spurs, with the distinction of the best team in the Western Conference on the line and a neck-and-neck NBA MVP race.

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