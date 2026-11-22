During this 2026-27 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick have seen something different in superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Not only is Doncic lighting up the scoreboard and making an impact on the defensive end of the floor while being firmly in the NBA MVP race, but he’s displaying a different level of leadership while making sure his voice is heard during games.

Recently, Doncic went viral for a couple of fiery moments, snatching the whiteboard from assistant coach Lindsey Harding and then getting caught on camera ripping his teammates for their lack of defensive effort.

Luka Doncic snatching the clipboard from the Lakers coaches to draw up his own play got me IN TEARS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XWkLgall2A — Hater Report (@HaterReport) November 16, 2026

JJ Redick Says Luka Doncic & Lakers Teammates ‘Problem-Solving in Real Time’

After Lakers practice on Sunday, Redick was asked about these moments and how he feels about them, via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation.

Luka Doncic has gone viral for yelling at his teammates and taking a clipboard from the coaching staff during games, leading some to criticize his leadership style.



JJ Redick doesn’t have an issue though and was complimentary of how Luka and the players hold themselves… pic.twitter.com/BlfGqGpetD — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) November 22, 2026

“Whether it's been the clip with Lindsey [Harding], where he wants to show something in a timeout,” Redick said of Doncic. “I tell you guys all the time, that first minute is for the guys. Sometimes, lately, I've been going over there early just to sit, and I don't say anything.

“Those guys have been awesome, and Luka has been leading that. They are problem-solving in real time. We encourage that, and those guys have been great.”

Clearly, Redick is a fan of what he’s seeing from Doncic, and with the team having the best record in the NBA at 14-3, it’s easy to see why the third-year head coach feels that way, as it isn’t impacting the team's ability to win games.

Lakers Face Tough Challenge After Thanksgiving

On Monday, the Lakers will look to avenge their recent loss to the Utah Jazz, with the team hosting Walker Kessler’s former team at Crypto.com Arena.

Although that game will be important, as they’ll want to prove that the loss was a fluke, the matchup everyone is waiting for will take place on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when Victor Wembanyama, who has been quite vocal lately, and the San Antonio Spurs host the Lakers at the Frost Bank Center.

Victor Wembanyama after scoring 50 points: “Unlike many of my peers, I'm not very good at statpadding.” pic.twitter.com/OAogFCa2oi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 22, 2026

It’ll be an epic battle between the two best teams in the Western Conference, pitting the leading candidates for NBA MVP against each other for the first time during the 2026-27 campaign.

All eyes will be on Doncic and Wembanyama, with the winner of this NBA Cup showdown bound to dominate the headlines the following day, as perhaps the best team in the West, if not the entire NBA.

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