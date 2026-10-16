5 Lakers Newcomers Who Could Have the Biggest Impact in 2026-27

The Los Angeles Lakers are a vastly different ball club entering the 2026-27 season.

The Lakers made drastic roster changes, adding nine new players alone. In most cases, that kind of turnaround means a team is rebuilding or tanking, but that is far from the case with the Lakers.

They have a new franchise leader (officially) in Luka Doncic and believe they have built the exact roster that puts them on track to win an NBA title. The Lakers hope to accomplish that goal this season, and while that may seem like a long shot to most, Doncic and company believe that's a real possibility in 2027.

For the Lakers to accomplish that goal, most of the newcomers, especially those who are part of the core players, will need to step up in a big way.

Adding nine new players to any roster is tough, but here are the five newest Lakers who have the biggest impact on the team.

Walker Kessler

Oct 13, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey (28) in the second quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is by far the easiest and has the most pressure to contribute from the start.

The Lakers gave up a ton of assets to trade for Kessler in hopes of being the center of the future and certainly of the Doncic era.

Los Angeles hopes Kessler can establish himself as one of the league's best big men and an elite interior defender.

Walker Kessler vs Warriors:



16 MIN 11 PTS 9 REB 1 AST 1 STL 1 BLK 70.9 TS% pic.twitter.com/FH7MXFvS5z — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) October 14, 2026

The Lakers are counting on his rebounding and defense a ton as they look to become one of the best in those two departments.

The 25-year-old is expected to be the team's third-best player at minimum, and anything less could be seen as a failure of an addition.

Quentin Grimes

Oct 13, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes (5) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grimes was one of the few players who received a strong commitment from the Lakers, signing a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old is a player who can and must make a substantial impact immediately on both ends of the floor. Grimes is not just a complementary shooter; his defense could determine how well the starting backcourt fits.

Quentin Grimes vs Kings:



12 PTS 2 STL 4/8 FG 2/4 3FG pic.twitter.com/xQz2RxuJ3W — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) October 9, 2026

His offense will be more like whipped cream with a cherry on top. In order for Grimes to make his mark in Los Angeles, he must be a positive presence on defense.

If Grimes can rediscover the point-of-attack defense he showed earlier in his career, he will be the team's most valuable complementary player.

Ziaire Williams

Oct 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Ziaire Williams (11) scores a basket against Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (10) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles native is back home and is looking to make his mark with the team.

He offers what the Lakers desperately need: a young, athletic wing who can defend multiple positions.

I miss watching Ziaire Williams play basketball pic.twitter.com/o9d8rTu9e6 — Lane😶‍🌫️ (@LakerrsLane) October 10, 2026

The Lakers have a roster full of players who fit that mold, and Williams will be expected to do so on a nightly basis against some of the best wing players.

His defense, ability to hit spot-up shots, and ability to slash when needed will be key for the Lakers. If Williams can be a dependable two-way wing and earn consistent minutes in JJ Redick's rotation, his addition could be the biggest steal for the Lakers.

Matisse Thybulle

Oct 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Matisse Thybulle (26) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thybulle may be the most proven perimeter defender and two-way player.

He's never been considered an elite two-way player, but throughout his career, Thybulle has shown he has the tools to be one on any given night.

Matisse Thybulle + Walker Kessler on the floor together is a Defensive Cheat Code.



Very AD & Caruso-esque in some respects…



But in general, just look at how Active & Spry this whole Lakers unit is. pic.twitter.com/zVSwq1wvLh — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) October 14, 2026

The Lakers are counting on him to do just that this season. Scoring will be a plus from Thybulle. His true impact will come from pressuring opposing guards, jumping passing lanes and creating turnovers, which could help Los Angeles generate transition opportunities while easing some of the defensive burden on its primary offensive players.

If Thybulle can play in 50+ games, the Lakers' defense will be in great shape.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mamukelashvili is the ultimate spark plug of the team. The veteran newcomer could easily be the Lakers' third-best player on offense because of his versatility.

Sandro Mamukelashvili has been outstanding this preseason for the Lakers:



13.0/3.3/3.3 on 57/59/100 splits🔥



One of the best offseason pickups. pic.twitter.com/sV7QO1Mqkt — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) October 15, 2026

The 27-year-old is coming off a career year, but this upcoming season has the potential to be his best yet. Mamukelashvili's ability to play both as a scorer and a playmaker could prove valuable alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

His ability to handle the ball in transition and create for others could take some load off Doncic and Reaves.

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