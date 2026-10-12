Lakers’ JJ Redick Addresses Biggest Question Surrounding Starting Lineup

Heading into training camp, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick set the stage for a lot of competition within his revamped roster. Redick let it be known that two starting spots were up for grabs while rotation minutes among his players had yet to be determined.

Although it will be interesting to see which players earn the bulk of minutes in Redick’s rotation, the main storyline with two games left on the Lakers’ preseason schedule is the battle for the two open spots to play alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

JJ Redick on Final Two Starters: ‘Nothing Definitive Yet’

After Lakers practice on Sunday, Redick made it clear that they’ve yet to make a decision on which two players will be added to the starting lineup with the team’s Big 3, via Infinity TV.

“I would say, we’ve certainly seen glimpses of the things we like,” Redick said. “It's hard because we've just been a little disjointed with the guys being banged up, so there's nothing definitive yet.”

With two starting jobs still available, the final two preseason games for the Lakers will be interesting, to say the least.

There are a few different ways Redick and his coaching staff can fill those two open spots, which is a testament to the depth on this new-look Lakers roster.

For me, my stance hasn’t changed, as I believe Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili are the best options to start alongside the team’s stars.

"Mamu is a HUB of offense!"@derekfisher thinks Sandro Mamukelashvili can fix the Lakers bench!



Is he worthy of a starting spot or, should he fuel the second unit?



Check out the full conversation with @Decker6 & @BenScottStevens https://t.co/XqkdiJz49A pic.twitter.com/Bt2eCdJz1M — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) October 9, 2026

Of course, if Redick wants to go with a more defensive-minded approach, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams are intriguing options. I’m not staying together in the starting five, but interchangeable with Grimes or Mamukelashvili.

The tricky part for this revamped Lakers squad is the lack of depth in the frontcourt, especially at center, which makes Mamukelashvili, who can play the four or the five, perhaps the most important player in the decision-making process.

Mamukelashvili can do virtually anything on the court, but whether that gets used as a starter or in a bench role remains to be seen.

Walker Kessler’s Status Still Uncertain for Tuesday’s Preseason Game

Along with Redick needing to decide who’ll be in his starting lineup to start the 2026-27 NBA season, the main concern for the Lakers right now is the health of Kessler, who has been dealing with a jammed pinkie finger.

Kessler has missed all three preseason games thus far, which isn’t ideal, but he has two more chances to make his Lakers debut before the season opener.

“Walker practiced today,” Redick said of his starting center. “He did all the live stuff.”

On Tuesday, the Lakers will get back to work on the basketball floor in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, with the team taking on the Golden State Warriors for a second and final time in the preseason before hosting Stephen Curry and company on opening night on Oct. 21 at Crypto.com Arena.

“We’ll be smart with it,” Redick said of Kessler’s playing status. “See how he feels tomorrow, but not willing to commit to him playing Tuesday or not. He’ll get some live play at some point this week.”

As Redick mentioned earlier in his post-practice media availability, a difficult part of the decision-making process to finalize the starting lineup is that players have been hurt, namely Kessler.

It’ll be important to see how potential starters look playing alongside Kessler against opponents, so it would be safe to say Redick is anxious to get his new star center on the floor sooner rather than later.

If Kessler is ruled out against the Warriors, Kessler’s last chance to play before the regular season gets underway will be Fri. Oct. 16 at home against the Denver Nuggets.

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