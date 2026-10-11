Walker Kessler Sends Clear Message Amid Delayed Lakers Debut

After three preseason games, the majority of the newcomers for the Los Angeles Lakers have seen a substantial amount of time on the floor, with head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff getting a look at Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney and Quentin Grimes.

Unfortunately, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton have yet to make their debuts for the Lakers, as both are dealing with injuries.

Walker Kessler: ‘I Want to Play Really Bad’

On Sunday, Kessler spoke to the media after practice and offered some insight into his situation and the finger injury that has sidelined him for three straight preseason games while also expressing how badly he wants to get back on the hardwood, via LoJo Media.

“I think it would be a little different if I played last season,” Kessler said. “Because I didn't play last season, I want to play really bad. I'm ready to play. But I trust the staff, and I trust the trainers and coaches and the front office. So yeah, just listening to them right now.”

Kessler will have only two more opportunities to make his Lakers debut during the preseason.

Luka Doncic and company will head to Las Vegas to take on the Golden State Warriors for the second and final time in the preseason. They’ll square off at T-Mobile Arena on Tues. Oct. 13, with Kessler's status for that game in doubt.

The Lakers’ preseason finale will take place on Fri. Oct. 16, when they host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

Kessler Encouraged By Lakers’ New-Look Defense

The 25-year-old center was brought in to be the anchor on defense for the Lakers while also being a consistent lob threat and force to be reckoned with on the other end of the floor.

With Kessler sidelined for every game of the preseason thus far, the Lakers still don’t know what they’ll look like when he’s back healthy, but he’s already liking what he’s seen from his new squad defensively.

“It's frustrating,” Kessler said of not playing. “But it's also really positive to see how well they've done defensively, without me out there. Our wing defenders are, like I said before, Matisse [Thybulle] and Ziaire [Williams and Q (Quentin Grimes) and even Jake [LaRavia] are just great on-ball defenders.

“I mean, Luka [Doncic] and AR (Austin Reaves) are great off-ball, very smart players. So it's been fun to watch as well.”

The Lakers have played well defensively over the past three games and may surprise some people on that end of the basketball floor this season.

Walker Kessler Doesn’t Know if He’ll Play in Las Vegas

Redick shed some doubt on Kessler playing in Tuesday’s game against the Warriors, as he said he wasn’t willing to commit to that just yet, which didn’t sound all that promising that the young center would make his debut in purple and gold.

Kessler also has no idea if he’ll be in uniform against Golden State.

“TBD,” Kessler said of his status for Tuesday.

There’s no point in rushing Kessler back if there’s any concern about reinjuring his pinkie finger, especially with the preseason finale only a few days later, giving him a bit more time to get right.

The Lakers' regular-season opener will be on their home floor against Stephen Curry and company on Oct. 21, with Kessler presumably ready for that game to get the 82-game grind underway.

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