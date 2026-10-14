Austin Reaves Has Intriguing Response to Wearing Kobe 5 Protros

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves is the undisputed No. 2 option for the team heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

Reaves has improved every season, and if that trend continues, this upcoming season could be his best yet. While much of the attention will be on his growth and leadership, there's more to watch beyond that.

The Lakers are a little over a week out from their first regular-season game, and it's unclear if the 28-year-old still has a sneaker deal. Reaves is reportedly a sneaker free agent after his contract with Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer expired or was not renewed.

With that likely being the case, Reaves was recently seen wearing Nike Kobe sneakers after Sunday's practice, sparking questions about whether he could be a sneaker free agent.

When asked if that was the case, Reaves had a simple explanation for wearing Kobe's, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

After signing with the Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer in 2023, Austin Reaves was wearing a pair of Nike Kobe 5 Protros at practice Sunday.



When asked about them, Reaves did not elaborate on his sneaker free agency, simply saying: “I’m a big Kobe fan” pic.twitter.com/MjXebuTkmT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 11, 2026

“I’m a big Kobe fan," Reaves said. "So, I just wear some Kobe's."

Austin Reaves’ Future With Rigorer Remains Unclear

Reaves originally signed with Rigorer in 2022 and later agreed to a multi-year signature shoe deal, after which he released his AR line.

He also signed a contract extension in late 2023 that made him a shareholder.

However, with Reaves wearing Kobe's lately, it raises the question of whether he still has a deal with Rigorer. During practice and preseason games, Reaves was spotted wearing Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneakers instead of his signature Rigorer shoes.

EXCLUSIVE look at the Rigorer Austin Reaves AR1 “Stars & Stripes.” 🥶



I’m told these Lakers/Team USA guard’s shoes will be released via @kickscrew in a limited capacity in the near future: https://t.co/hB7Jp1VXUv pic.twitter.com/nRQiu4Ysl2 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 2, 2023

In Reaves' lone preseason appearance, he was spotted wearing Nike Kobe Protro 'Dodgers' colorway against the Sacramento Kings.

It could mean one of two things: the issue with Rigorer is minor and it will be resolved, or Reaves will be a sneaker free agent.

If it is the latter, there's a good chance that a company will snag up the former undrafted guard.

Austin Reaves Has Developed Into One of the NBA’s Better Guards

Reaves has established himself as one of the league's better guards. His numbers have improved every season since his rookie season, and the 2025-26 season was his best yet.

In 51 games, Reaves averaged 23.3 points per game, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds, and shot 49% from the field and 36% from three in 34.5 minutes of action.

This view of the ball fake and finish off the glass from Austin Reaves is TOUGH 🤯



(Via: IG/Jwidstillballin) pic.twitter.com/qDhE90TRtl — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) October 14, 2026

Entering the 2026-27 season, Reaves will be a major focal point alongside Luka Doncic. JJ Redick will use Reaves as a primary co-star, co-leader and lead scorer.

If Reaves stays healthy this season, he could earn the first All-Star nod of his career.

However, the question remains: What sneakers will Reaves be rocking this upcoming season?

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