The Los Angeles Lakers avoided a losing streak on Friday night after narrowly defeating the lowly Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers were in a dogfight with the Kings all night long, eventually prevailing, 106-104.

Friday’s contest was yet another lackluster performance by the offense, a side of the ball where they desperately miss Austin Reaves. Luka Doncic looked gassed, putting up only 25 points and not scoring in the fourth quarter.

On top of that, his 30+ point streak came to an end.

The Lakers' offense has not looked like the juggernaut we saw in the first four weeks of the season. However, it was enough against the Kings.

JJ Redick had to let his team have it after the Kings went ahead at the half. The Lakers once again looked out of it.

The second half was a different story as the Lakers' defense held the Kings to 42 points in the second half. Not only was the Lakers' defense sharper, but Walker Kessler contributed beyond scoring in the paint, literally.

Walker Kessler Finally Hits Three After Hilarious Preseason Exchange

Kessler knocked down his first three of the season against the Kings, and a timely one, for that matter.

The Lakers ultimately needed that three in the long run. After the win, Redick shared a hilarious story regarding Kessler and his three-point prowess.

“It was a very unorganized play. I am not sure why he was in the corner,” Redick said of Kessler’s first three of the season.

“Quick story from the preseason. We drew up an ATO, and I can't remember which game it was, but we drew up in ATO, and Walker was involved, and then, kind of, the finishing play was something going to the basket. He was, like, spaced in the end. We break the huddle, and he said, ‘Coach, what do you want me to do if the ball finds me, and we don't get a layup on this play?’ And I said, ‘Shoot it.’ And he goes, ‘F*** yeah.’

“So, he knows in those situations he's free to launch, but no to the stretch five. Only time I've ever heard him curse.”

Kessler finished the game with 15 points, 7 boards, and three blocks. He finished the game with a +4 on the field in 30 minutes

What's Next for the Lakers?

The Lakers improved to 14-3 in the season, 7-2 at home and 2-1 in NBA Cup play.

Los Angeles will host the Utah Jazz once again on Monday night.

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