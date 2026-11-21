The Los Angeles Lakers are getting closer and closer to being full strength, with the team currently only without star guard Austin Reaves.

On Friday night, Reaves will miss his fourth straight game due to a nagging heel injury, which was initially considered to be minor, with head coach JJ Redick saying his second-best player's status is day-to-day.

Lakers Star Austin Reaves on Verge of Returning

Ahead of Friday's game, an NBA Cup matchup against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena, Redick gave a crucial update on the status of Reaves.

Redick said that he's "hopeful" that Reaves can get back on the floor for the Lakers in one of the next two games.

"We assume, based on the progress he's made in a great day out in court today," Redick said of Reaves. "And we've made a lot of progress I think today more so than, again, we're trying to manage his pain. So hopefully he'll be back in one of the next two games."

The first of those two games will be Sunday's matchup against the Utah Jazz, who recently snapped the Lakers' nine-game win streak in Los Angeles.

If Reaves can't return against Walker Kessler's former team, the next opportunity will be in a highly anticipated matchup the day after Thanksgiving on the road at Frost Bank Center against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, who currently have the same record as the Lakers heading into Friday night at 13-3.

It will be a heavyweight matchup against arguably the two best teams in the Western Conference, if not the entire NBA, with MVP candidates Luka Doncic and Wembanyama going head to head for the first time during the 2026-27 campaign.

Lakers Looking for Bounce-Back Win Against Struggling Kings

Coming into this matchup, the Kings are sporting one of the worst records in the NBA, with only one win to their credit.

In their last meeting, the Lakers were able to come out on top against Sacramento, with Doncic putting on a show with 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 13-point win.

Los Angeles will hope for a similar performance from Doncic on Friday night while having some of his teammates helping shoulder the load for the absent Reaves once again.

Quentin Grimes is starting to come into his own with his new team, as he scored a career-high 47 points earlier this week. Collin Sexton has also had some notable success as one of Redick's more reliable players off the bench, as this team continues to build chemistry night in and night out.

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