Evaluating What Might Happen With Lakers' Bronny James After LeBron Signs With 76ers
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After more than three weeks since the start of NBA free agency, former Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has finally made his decision on where he’ll play next season, agreeing to a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The future Hall of Famer is going all in while playing alongside fellow stars Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown in Philadelphia on a team that swooped in late in the process and may give the 76ers their best chance to win a title in quite some time.
What Does the Future Hold for Bronny James?
In the aftermath of the LeBron saga, questions linger about the immediate future of his son, Bronny James, who has played the last two seasons with his father in Los Angeles.
There have been rumors swirling about Bronny’s future, with some speculating that he could be traded to the team LeBron decides to play with in the 2026-27 NBA season.
According to Yossi Gozlan, the 76ers have the assets to send to Los Angeles to bring in Bronny.
Lakers Should Trade Bronny if They Can Get a Second-Round Pick in Return
Right before LeBron made his decision to leave the Lakers in free agency, Bronny’s contract for the upcoming season was fully guaranteed by the team at $2.3 million.
Next year, the Lakers have a team option on the young guard’s contract at $2.5 million, which makes it easy for the storied franchise to move off him if they want to go that direction next summer.
That’s a pretty easy contract to move, but it remains to be seen if he’d be worth a second-round pick to the 76ers.
If so, the Lakers need to jump at the opportunity, as the team now has a crowded backcourt with the additions of Cameron Carr, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, and Collin Sexton to play alongside stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.
The team also brought back defensive-minded guard Chris Manon on a two-way contract, who can arguably provide more than Bronny off the bench.
Along with Bronny potentially being out of the rotation next season, the Lakers lack draft assets, so a second-round pick might be more valuable to Los Angeles than having another guard on the roster that won’t play much, if at all.
LeBron & Bronny Reportedly ‘Not a Package Deal’
According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, there’s no current plan in place for the Lakers to trade Bronny to the 76ers, nor has the third-year guard asked to be shipped to Philadelphia.
Apparently, Bronny and LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, said the two aren’t a package deal.
Even though LeBron’s decision didn’t immediately trigger a Bronny trade, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that a deal comes to fruition at some point during this NBA offseason, especially now that more movement around the league is expected to happen in the aftermath of this decision by the four-time NBA champion.
Lakers Have More Moves Coming
Although the immediate future for Bronny remains uncertain, the Lakers will remain active, as they need to waive or trade a player to open a roster spot for Matisse Thybulle, who reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles.
The Lakers clearly aren’t done reshaping their roster around Doncic and Reaves, with the team looking to add another big man and potentially still be in the running to land free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga.
It’ll be interesting to see how things shift around the NBA now that LeBron is headed to Philadelphia. Kuminga was linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers if LeBron chose not to go back home, so the 23-year-old forward could be headed to the Cavs now that they have to pivot.
Los Angeles is a team that will remain active as the post-LeBron era officially begins, with the roster overhaul not done yet.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA