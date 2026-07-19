Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Lakers’ Dramatic Roster Overhaul

The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite an NBA offseason, with the storied franchise as busy as any team in the league, making roster changes through free agency and trades.

Even though there might be some more moves to come for the Lakers, with rumors swirling about potential trades and signings, the bulk of the work is done.

Luka Doncic ‘Very Excited’ About New-Look Lakers

Superstar Luka Doncic, the new face of the franchise in the post-LeBron James era, spoke for the first time about all the moves his team made during an interview with Rich Lerner on the Golf Channel during The Open Championship.

Luka Doncic at The Open Championship 🏀🤝⛳️



The @Lakers star joined our @RichLernerGC to chat about catching the golf bug, improving his swing and plenty more.



Full @lukadoncic interview ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UrvoD4hOcC — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 18, 2026

"I think we have a really good team,” Doncic said of his new-look Lakers squad. “I'm very excited to start the next season. Obviously, last season didn't end how we wanted, so we're excited for the new season."

Not only will Doncic be playing with new teammates, but it was basically a roster overhaul for the Lakers, with the team moving on from every starter other than Austin Reaves.

James has left the team after eight seasons in Los Angeles, while Marcus Smart (Houston Rockets), Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Clippers), Deandre Ayton (Washington Wizards), Jaxson Hayes (Utah Jazz) and Luke Kennard (Phoenix Suns) are also set to play elsewhere next season.

As for Reaves, who has been Doncic’s closest friend on the team since he landed in Los Angeles, the rising star signed a four-year, $185 million deal securing his long-term future with the Lakers.

Lakers Still Have Matisse Thybulle & Jonathan Kuminga on the Radar

Dec 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) scores above Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although the Lakers have 15 players on their roster, the work might not be done with rumors still swirling about a potential sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire high-flying wing Jonathan Kuminga.

Defensive-minded guard Matisse Thybulle has also been linked to the Lakers, as he could be a candidate to sign with the franchise if the team opens up a roster spot.

As of right now, it remains uncertain what the team’s next move will be, but it does appear that general manager Rob Pelinka and company are not done with the roster overhaul, with a trade or trades potentially on the horizon this summer.

In the meantime, the Lakers brass were almost certainly happy about the results of the NBA Summer League, with the Cameron Carr-led squad coming one game short of reaching the championship, winning four of the five games they played in Las Vegas.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.