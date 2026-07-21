Lakers’ Matisse Thybulle Deal Reportedly Won’t End Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make moves during this wild NBA offseason, as they reportedly agreed to terms with defensive-minded guard Matisse Thybulle on Monday on a short-term deal.

Even though the team already had 15 players on the roster, the maximum allowed during the regular season, the Lakers chose to bring in the veteran to bolster the defense and improve their outside shooting.

Lakers Remain Interested in Jonathan Kuminga After Matisse Thybulle Signing

Following news that Thybulle is the latest addition to the Lakers' roster, another report from Khobi Price of The California Post surfaced, stating that Los Angeles is still interested in bringing in Jonathan Kuminga.

The Lakers remain interested in 23-year-old unrestricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, but conversations have stalled as most of the league monitors LeBron James’ highly-anticipated decision on where he’ll play his 24th NBA season.

As it stands, the Lakers are going to have to make a move to facilitate bringing in Thybulle, meaning a player on the current roster will be waived, traded, or have their contract stretched.

This might have been part of the plan all along, as the team has been rumored to be targeting Kuminga and Thybulle. General manager Rob Pelinka and company will have to get creative to figure out how to open those roster spots, with a handful of players being candidates to be sent packing one way or another.

Lakers Players That Could Be on the Move

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) fives guard Bronny James (9) after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the candidates to potentially be playing elsewhere next season, Bronny James might be at the top of the list, as his contract would be easy to move or waive at $2.2 million, which was ironically guaranteed just before the news dropped about LeBron James informing the team he wouldn’t be returning.

One aspect here would be Bronny potentially wanting to join forces with his father wherever he goes in free agency, and potentially welcoming a trade or being waived.

Other candidates include Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht. Adou Thiero would be another player, but the Lakers seem to be enamored with the second-year forward, who has a lot of potential to be a rotational player next season.

Thiero put on a show during the NBA Summer League, showing he has high upside, with incredible athleticism and a relentless motor that has helped him excel on the defensive end of the floor.

It’ll be interesting to see what direction the Lakers go from here and how quickly they may make another move(s) to make room on the roster.

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