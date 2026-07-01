Grading Every Lakers Move in NBA Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a slow start once NBA free agency got underway on Tuesday, as they weren’t in a hurry to make any moves.

The reason for the slow start was revealed later, when the team pulled off a shocking sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz for rising star Walker Kessler on Wednesday morning.

Once that deal was completed, longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the team’s front office quickly started snatching up players to fill out their roster.

Walker Kessler Sign & Trade: 4 years, $130 million - 2 first-round draft picks, 2 pick swaps

As the first domino to fall for the Lakers, Kessler secured a four-year, $130 million deal with Los Angeles, which cost the Lakers two first-round draft picks and a couple of pick swaps.

Although it seems costly, Kessler could be worth every penny and every pick, as he is, without a doubt, one of the best all-around centers in the NBA right now.

Not only is Kessler basically a guaranteed double-double on a nightly basis when healthy, but he’s an elite rim protector, averaging 2.4 blocks per game for his career thus far.

He’s also only 24, turns 25 next month, and is an ideal fit to play alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the foreseeable future.

Grade: A

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 4 years, $52 million

Along with landing one of the best two-way centers in the game, the Lakers added some depth in the frontcourt by immediately coming to terms on a four-year deal with former Toronto Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili following the Kessler trade.

The Seton Hall product is coming off the best season of his career, averaging a career-high 11.2 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting a career-best 52.3 percent from the field while also being a threat from beyond the arc at 38.9 percent.

Despite coming off the bench for most of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs and Raptors, he might have a shot of being a starter for the Lakers, creating a formidable frontcourt for Los Angeles.

Grade: B

Quentin Grimes: 4 years, $60 million

Even though he’s only been in the league for five years, Grimes has bounced around quite a bit, playing for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grimes didn’t make much of an impact with the Knicks, nor did he during a short stint with the Pistons, but he started to find his groove playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas, which carried over to his time with the 76ers.

He’s only 25 years old and has the potential to make an impact on both ends of the floor as he reunites with Doncic in Los Angeles.

The former first-round pick played in 75 games with the 76ers last season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 33.4 percent from deep.

He’ll need to improve his outside shooting, which might revert back to his days in Dallas (39.8 3FG%) now that he’s playing with Doncic again, but it's not a bad move.

Grade: B-

Collin Sexton: 2 years, $19 million

The one move the Lakers made that was a bit strange and didn’t totally make sense was agreeing to a two-year deal with Collin Sexton. He’s not a bad player by any means, but I’m not sure why they paid him $6 million more than what Marcus Smart ended up getting from the Houston Rockets and what Luke Kennard agreed to with the Phoenix Suns.

Smart is the better fit, but Sexton is the younger option, which may have ultimately pushed the Lakers to make this move rather than bring back a 32-year-old with injury problems.

Personally, this move was the only one the Lakers made that seems like a misfire, but there’s always a chance Alabama product will prove everyone wrong.

Last season, when he played for the Chicago Bulls (26 games) and Charlotte Hornets (42 games), Sexton averaged 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Grade: C-

Austin Reaves: 4 years, $158 million

Before NBA free agency began this week, Reaves and the Lakers agreed to terms on a lucrative long-term deal. He’s agreed to sign for four years, $158 million, making him a core piece to the puzzle for the Lakers in the Doncic era.

Although some have argued it is an overpay for a player that is a talented scorer who struggles defensively, it feels like the right move, as he and Doncic are one of the best backcourt duos in the league.

The Lakers made the right move by committing to Reaves, and it should pay off as he’ll likely only get better playing alongside Doncic.

Grade: A

Although it’s debatable whether the Lakers have improved their roster, the team might be playing the long game here by going younger while also addressing the top priority in the paint with Kessler.

Lakers Departures (So Far)

LeBron James: Won’t return, intends to sign elsewhere as a free agent

Luke Kennard: Signing with Suns on 2-year, $13 million deal

Marcus Smart: Signing with Rockets on 2-year, $13 million deal

Jaxson Hayes: Signing with Jazz on 2-year, $12 million deal

Current Lakers Free Agents

Unrestricted: Rui Hachimura, Drew Timme, Maxi Kleber

Restricted: Chris Manon

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