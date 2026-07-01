Lakers Land Walker Kessler Shocking Sign-and-Trade With Jazz

Heading into the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had a few goals to accomplish, with re-signing Austin Reaves being the top priority, followed by the team acquiring an A-list center that would be ideal to play alongside superstar Luka Doncic.

After agreeing to terms with Reaves on a new deal, the Lakers shifted their focus to finding that upgrade at the center position and were able to do just that on Wednesday.

Lakers Pull Off Sign-and-Trade for Walker Kessler

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers have acquired rising star Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/rt8b17fEQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Although the Lakers had to give up considerable draft capital to bring in Kessler, sacrificing two-first round picks and two pick swaps, landing the 22-year-old center is an absolute home run for the 17-time NBA champions.

The Lakers now have their three stars to build around for the foreseeable future and could become a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference sooner rather than later.

Even though landing Kessler is a big win for the Lakers, the team’s front office still has a lot of work to do this summer to put together a competitive roster for next season, considering the team lost LeBron James, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart in NBA free agency.

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