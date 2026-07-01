Lakers Land Walker Kessler Shocking Sign-and-Trade With Jazz
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Heading into the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had a few goals to accomplish, with re-signing Austin Reaves being the top priority, followed by the team acquiring an A-list center that would be ideal to play alongside superstar Luka Doncic.
After agreeing to terms with Reaves on a new deal, the Lakers shifted their focus to finding that upgrade at the center position and were able to do just that on Wednesday.
Lakers Pull Off Sign-and-Trade for Walker Kessler
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers have acquired rising star Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz.
Although the Lakers had to give up considerable draft capital to bring in Kessler, sacrificing two-first round picks and two pick swaps, landing the 22-year-old center is an absolute home run for the 17-time NBA champions.
The Lakers now have their three stars to build around for the foreseeable future and could become a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference sooner rather than later.
Even though landing Kessler is a big win for the Lakers, the team’s front office still has a lot of work to do this summer to put together a competitive roster for next season, considering the team lost LeBron James, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart in NBA free agency.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA