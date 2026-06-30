What LeBron James' Departure Means for the Lakers' Offseason Plans

After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, four-time NBA champion LeBron James has decided to leave the iconic franchise, informing the team that he’ll continue his career elsewhere.

Over the past year, there’s been a lot of speculation about James’ future with the 17-time champions after he opted into the final year of his deal with the team and wasn’t offered a new contract.

Thank you, LeBron 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/SW910ZVqSu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 30, 2026

All sorts of scenarios emerged as it became clear the Lakers were ready to move on from James and build around the new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic.

Although both sides were saying all the right things once the 2025-26 campaign came to an end, as it didn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that he’d return to Los Angeles for a record-setting 24th season, the writing has been on the wall for quite some time.

Lakers Could Work on Sign-and-Trade With LeBron

Apr 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With James making it clear he’s not returning to the Lakers ahead of the start of NBA free agency, longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the new-look front office can now focus on the Doncic era in Los Angeles, with the goal of building a title contender around the Slovenian superstar and guard Austin Reaves.

One intriguing scenario that has come up frequently during the offseason has been the Lakers working out a sign-and-trade if James wants to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third and final stint. This might be an ideal situation for the Lakers, as veteran center Jarrett Allen could be a target to fill a need.

The Lakers have been searching for an A-list center, and Allen would be a solid addition.

However, James has to want to go back to Cleveland, but if a sign-and-trade can get worked out, Bronny James could get involved, which might also intrigue the future Hall of Famer.

Before LeBron made his decision public through his Klutch Sports agent, Rich Paul, Bronny James had his contract guaranteed by the Lakers. Perhaps that is part of the next move for both parties.

Another Sign-and-Trade Scenario Without LeBron

Mar 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) posts up against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If James wants to sign with the Golden State Warriors or another team and a sign-and-trade isn’t on the table, the Lakers must pivot to being aggressive in what the team has been searching for this summer, which is bringing in an elite center.

Quite a few centers the Lakers have been linked to this NBA offseason have already agreed to new deals with their current teams, which doesn’t leave Pelinka and company many options moving forward.

Robert Williams III (Blazers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Thunder), Kristaps Porzingis (Warriors), Kel’el Ware (traded to Bucks) and Jock Landale (Hawks) are off the table. There’s still Mitchell Robinson, who could ultimately be the answer, even though he comes with injury concerns.

However, the best move might be to pull off a sign-and-trade to land Walker Kessler or Jalen Duren, both restricted free agents.

Duren’s situation got interesting this week, as he is now angling for this move because he can't see eye to eye on a long-term contract with the Detroit Pistons, but the Sacramento Kings seem to be in the lead to make a sign-and-trade, even though the rising star is expected to speak to the Lakers once free agency begins on Tuesday.

Kessler might be the best option for Los Angeles, as he might come cheaper than Duren and is an ideal fit to play alongside Doncic as a talented big that can make an impact on both ends of the floor and is only 24 years old.

Peyton Watson is Also Potential Target for Lakers

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Kessler and Duren aren’t realistic options, the Lakers could pivot to going all in on another restricted free agent. Peyton Watson has been a rumored target for Los Angeles, and there’s a chance they could take advantage of the Denver Nuggets being a salary cap bind this summer.

All scenarios involving restricted free agents are tough, as their current teams can match any offer sheet signed, but there’s always a chance those teams don’t want to pay what the player is demanding, which seems to be the case with Duren.

Regardless of the direction the Lakers go from here, they can now concentrate on their offseason plans without worrying about the James angle.

Obviously, there’s still the sign-and-trade possibility with James, but the offseason will start to take shape with the Luka era of Lakers basketball officially underway.

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