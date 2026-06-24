Grading Lakers' Decision to Draft Cameron Carr With No. 24 Overall Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into the 2026 NBA Draft with a lot of speculation about the team potentially trading their first-round pick at No. 25 overall.

Ironically, the Lakers did end up trading their No. 25 overall pick in the first round in order to move up one spot rather than make a bigger move to acquire an established veteran.

Lakers Trade With Knicks to Move Up to No. 24

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers made a draft-day trade with the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks to move up to No. 24.

Sources: New York is trading No. 24 to the Los Angeles Lakers for No. 25. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

The Lakers clearly had a target in mind when they made this move, which has added to an already talented backcourt featuring superstar Luka Doncic, rising star Austin Reaves and defensive-minded veteran Marcus Smart.

Lakers Select Cameron Carr at No. 24 Overall

At No. 24, the Lakers selected guard Cameron Carr, son of former NBA player Chris Carr, out of Baylor University.

The Lakers didn't give up much to move up to No. 24, as Charania reported it was for cash considerations, which could mean Los Angeles got a good deal.

The Knicks received cash considerations from the Lakers for No. 24 -- Cameron Carr. https://t.co/ngpdusbxmI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

This is an interesting pick by the Lakers, as many believed the team would address the need in the frontcourt with this pick, but perhaps longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the new-look front office became enamored with Carr.

The 21-year-old guard started his college career with the University of Tennessee, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Baylor for his junior year for the 2025-26 campaign.

After a disappointing stint with the Volunteers, who current Lakers forward Dalton Knecht also played for, Carr took his game to another level with the Bears.

Carr played in only a total of 18 games with Tennessee, but he became a different player with Baylor, playing and starting in all 34 games he played during 2025-26, averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

What Cameron Carr Brings to the Lakers

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twenty-fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Baylor guard Cameron Carr, after he was selected by the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Along with the Lakers looking to upgrade the center position this summer, another priority the team has been targeting is 3-and-D wings, which Carr might be able to help with moving forward.

Carr can stretch the floor while also being a force to be reckoned with defensively, possessing a 7'1" wingspan, which helped him average 1.3 blocks per game during his one season at Baylor.

Lakers' Draft Grade: B+

Rookies are always unknowns in terms of what they can provide to the team that drafted them, especially when it comes to the Lakers, who don't really value young players and tend to trade for talent rather than develop it.

One exception is Austin Reaves, who was signed as an undrafted rookie back in 2021 and worked his way up to become arguably the second-best player on the Lakers behind Doncic and on the verge of signing a lucrative long-term deal with the Lakers or elsewhere in NBA free agency.

So it is unclear what the team plans to do with Carr, but the fact that he addresses an area of need as a potential 3-and-D player, the Lakers brass might have plans for him, which could make him a valuable asset for the team right out of the gate.

Another interesting tidbit, Chris Carr, Cameron Carr's father, competed against Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Fun fact: Carr's dad, Chris Carr, competed in the '97 dunk contest against Kobe Bryant https://t.co/dA32Q7VfyM — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 24, 2026

Bryant went on to win the Slam Dunk Contest that year. He's the last Lakers player to win the contest, with Shannon Brown, Larry Nance Jr., Dwight Howard and Jaxson Hayes falling short during their attempts.

Other Lakers players who competed in the Slam Dunk Contest include Michael Cooper and Antonio Harvey.

Notable NBA Comps for Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr

A few notable NBA comparisons Carr has received heading into the draft are Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs), Zach LaVine (Sacramento Kings) and Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans).

Not a bad group if Carr can get anywhere close to having the kind of impact these players have had during their careers up to this point, especially with Murphy, who many expected to be a trade target for the Lakers this summer.

Feb 2, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) blocks the shot attempt by New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It's a B+ grade for the Lakers bringing in Carr, which is a step in the right direction for the 17-time NBA champions as they continue to build around Doncic.

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