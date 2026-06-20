Lakers Luka Doncic Reveals His Offseason Plan With One Surprising Addition

The Los Angeles Lakers actually had a real playoff run this spring. They beat Houston in six games, then ran into Oklahoma City and got swept in the second round.

Now the focus shifts to the offseason, and Luka Doncic just gave fans a glimpse into how he plans to spend it. One part of his answer caught people off guard.

Most summers, Doncic packs his bags for Slovenia. National team duty has been part of his routine for years, often played through pain just to suit up for his country.

This year looks different. With Doncic sitting out international play, the Lakers star is using the break to focus inward, and one new hobby is sneaking into the mix.

What Luka Doncic Said About His Lakers Offseason

LeBron James and Luka Doncic | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters recently, Doncic laid out exactly what his summer will look like without Slovenia on the calendar.

"I mean, we know I won't be with national team. So basically individual practices, fitness, other sports. This year also golf, so it's a bit different."

Luka Dončić on how he will be preparing this offseason



"I mean, we know I won't be with national team. So basically individual practices, fitness, other sports. This year also golf, so it's a bit different"



Source: https://t.co/tPSnepr7Jz pic.twitter.com/yPfiRqlBCZ — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) June 20, 2026

It's a short answer, but it explains a lot. Doncic suffered a left hamstring injury on April 2 against Oklahoma City, one serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2026 playoffs.

That layoff, plus a desire to spend more time with his daughters Gabriela and Olivia after a tough personal stretch, is why this summer looks nothing like the ones before it.

Lakers fans already got a small preview of Luka on the course back in March. He and LeBron James led a team golf outing during a nine-game winning streak, with Austin Reaves, Luke Kennard and Bronny James all tagging along.

So golf isn't brand new territory. It's just turning into a bigger part of how he spends his time away from basketball this summer.

Lakers Face a Loaded Free Agency Around Doncic

While Doncic rests up, the front office has its own offseason to navigate. More than half the roster is hitting free agency, and the decisions will shape the team he returns to.

Since the day he arrived in LA, the Lakers have pointed to 2026 as the year they finally go all in around him. That promise is now due.

Doncic has made his top request clear to Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick. He wants an A-list center, the same ask he made the moment he landed in Los Angeles.

The Lakers haven't had that kind of difference maker at the position the last two seasons. Jaxson Hayes started in 2024-25, and Deandre Ayton handled the job this past year.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves are also free agents, with both expected back. Their decisions will shape how much room Los Angeles has to chase a true center this summer.

Names like Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren and Daniel Gafford have already come up as possible targets, though landing one is far from guaranteed.

Doncic is reportedly healthy again and training at full speed. With his body back and the roster question still open, this summer carries real weight for both player and franchise.

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