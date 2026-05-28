Former Lakers Guard Drops Blunt Take on Austin Reaves’ Next Contract

One of the top priorities for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the NBA offseason is to secure the long-term future of rising star Austin Reaves, who is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal with the team in order to become an unrestricted free agent.

When Reaves officially becomes a free agent, the Lakers will be able to offer him more money than any other team in free agency due to having his Bird rights. Los Angeles can offer $241 million over five years, while other teams around the league can only offer a four-year deal, maxing out at $177.4 million.

Obviously, this gives the Lakers the edge to sign Reaves to a lucrative long-term deal, but some people don’t think the storied franchise should go that route, like former Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball Doesn’t Think Lakers Should Pay Austin Reaves Max Money

Lonzo Ball says he wouldn’t offer Austin Reaves a $240M max contract to re-sign with the Lakers:



“I got $150 million for him, and he’s taking that sh**.”



(@ballinthefampod, @ToTheBaha) pic.twitter.com/fRJI2y3YPP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 27, 2026

On the Ball in the Family podcast, the former No. 2 overall pick believes the Lakers shouldn’t go higher than $150 million to sign Reaves.

“I got $150 million for him, and he’s taking that [expletive],” Ball said of Reaves. … “I’d trade him for Peyton Watson straight up.”

There’s been a lot of debate like this one about Reaves and how much he’s worth to the Lakers. Los Angeles seems to be content that Reaves deserves a massive contract, but it is uncertain whether they’ll offer him $241 or try to pay him less than that over the course of a five-year deal.

Reaves and his representation will likely leverage other offers around the league to get the rising star as much as possible from the Lakers as a free agent, and they should.

However, there’s no telling what that final number will be at this point, especially with so many changes the team is currently going through, including a front-office shakeup under new team owner Mark Walter and all the players on the current roster who will or have the opportunity to hit free agency this summer.

Along with Reaves being expected to become free agent, there are quite a few key players that can do the same. LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent come July 1, along with Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber and Luke Kennard.

Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton also have the opportunity to test free agency if they opt out of the final year of their contracts.

It’s going to get interesting over the next few weeks, with the team’s front office and important players like Reaves needing to make many decisions.

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