Lakers Coach Drops Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Rehab Update

Lakers fans have waited anxiously for any Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves injury news. With every new rumor, there is a slight increase in heartbeat for Lakers fans.

These updates aren't just info, they're emotional lifelines as playoffs near, stirring hope for a championship charge. Every word from Coach Redick strongly motivates the fans during the playoffs.

"JJ Redick says he spoke to Luka Doncic yesterday while he was in Spain and said Doncic is in “relatively good spirits” and is attacking his rehab. He said that it has also been good for Austin Reaves to be around the team while he goes through his initial phase of rehab, too," JJ Redick said, per Dave McMenamin.

JJ Redick says he spoke to Luka Doncic yesterday while he was in Spain and said Doncic is in “relatively good spirits” and is attacking his rehab. He said that it has also been good for Austin Reaves to be around the team while he goes through his initial phase of rehab, too. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2026

Warriors Win Masks Struggles For Lakers

LeBron​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ James handles the team well in the Lakers' 119-103 victory over the Warriors, scoring 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists despite the extra workload.

However, the difficulty was evident to everyone. In fact, there was a brief scare in the third quarter when James seemed to hurt his right hand after he chased down and blocked Pat Spencer, but hit the backboard with his hand. Later, James appeared on the bench with his little finger iced up in a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌cup.

LeBron James with the chasedown block on Pat Spencer, as he smacks his hand hard on the backboard, hurting his wrist (with replays).



He was subbed out, and have yet to return. pic.twitter.com/O0gYTaiZRt — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 10, 2026

Lakers fans collectively held their breath. They simply cannot afford another injury. LeBron briefly left the court before returning, much to the relief of the fanbase. But the fact that a hand injury on a chasedown block sent shockwaves across social media tells you everything about how thin the margin for error is right now.

Without Luka and Reaves making a deep playoff run is an uphill battle.

Lakers Can't Afford to Slip Against the Suns

The next game against the Phoenix Suns matters a lot more to the Lakers than it does to the Suns. Phoenix has already locked up the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament, so there's less urgency on their end tonight. The Lakers, on the other hand, are fighting to hold onto a good seed in the West. They've already dropped three games to the Suns this season, and another loss tonight could push them further down the standings.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Lakers will be missing Luka and Reaves again, so LeBron will have to take on the whole load, finding the basket, setting up his teammates, and managing the flow of the game.

Rui Hachimura should make the open threes when given a chance, and other players must support him by doing their part.

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