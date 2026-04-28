Jabari Smith’s Blunt Lakers Take Adds Fuel to High-Stakes Game 5 Clash

After losing the first three games of the first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets kept their season alive by getting a win in Game 4, forcing a Game 5 back at Crypto.com Arena.

The Rockets were dominant in Game 4, which seems to have reinvigorated the team’s confidence ahead of Wednesday’s game in Los Angeles, even though the Lakers have control of the series with a 3-1 lead.

Jabari Smith Says Rockets ‘Obviously’ Better Than Lakers

#Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. on what Kevin Durant’s message to the team has been during game 4 & in the days since, “stay with it, be us, be aggressive, play free.”

Smith added, “we’re obviously the better team I feel like.” & when asked why he feels that way said,” I just feel like… pic.twitter.com/Y1yyCeq9Wu — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) April 28, 2026

After Tuesday’s practice, Rockets forward Jabari Smith made a bold claim that Houston is obviously the better team when compared to the Lakers, via Adam Wexler of Sports Talk 790.

“We’re obviously the better team I feel like,” Smith said.“I just feel like from top to bottom, you can say that’s an opinion, I’m biased, I just feel like we’re the better team.”

With the Rockets facing elimination for the second straight game, the 22-year-old may have given the Lakers the added motivation to close out the series on Wednesday on their home floor.

Along with Smith making this bold claim, which could come back to haunt him and his team, the Rockets are expected to be without superstar forward Kevin Durant for the fourth time in this series, as he continues to deal with a bone bruise from a left ankle sprain.

Smith said Durant gave the following message to the team with the season on the line.

“Stay with it, be us, be aggressive, play free,” Smith said of Durant’s message to the team heading into Game 5.

Austin Reaves Expected to Return for Game 5

Austin Reaves and Kevin Durant | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for the Lakers, the team will likely get veteran guard Austin Reaves back on the floor for Game 5 after a nine-game absence due to an oblique strain he suffered during the 43-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2.

Austin Reaves getting up shots after practice Tuesday. JJ Redick says Reaves will be a gametime decision for Game 5 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/kNbRkSwnxv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 28, 2026

The return of Reaves will give the Lakers a major upgrade in the backcourt, as he’s been one of the team’s best scorers during the 2025-26 campaign while having a career year playing alongside superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Along with Reaves more than likely returning for this pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday, the Lakers have been dubbed the favorites (-4.5) to come out on top in this game and punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs, where they will face the Thunder.

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