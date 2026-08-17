In 1979, Dr. Jerry Buss bought the Los Angeles Lakers from then-owner Jack Kent Cooke, beginning what would become an iconic stretch for the storied NBA franchise that culminated in 11 more titles.

The Lakers now have 17 championship banners hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena, which is the second-highest total in the league behind the arch-rival Boston Celtics (18).

January 12, 2008; Los Angeles CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss in attendance as the Southern California Trojans play against the Washington Huskies at the Galen Center. The Trojans defeated the Huskies 66-51. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An unbelievable run for the Buss family, which officially came to an end on Monday, with Jeanie Buss and her siblings selling their remaining stake in the team, which is another surprising development in what has turned into one of the craziest summers in recent memory for the Lakers.

Jeanie Buss Will No Longer Serve as Lakers Governor

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss watches at unveiling of statue of former Lakers coach Pat Riley at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2013, Dr. Buss, who many view as one of the greatest team owners in NBA history, if not professional sports in general, passed away, sending shockwaves throughout the franchise and the entire league.

It was unclear what direction the franchise would take without Dr. Buss running the show, but the family remained invested, even as infighting got ugly. Jeanie Buss was ultimately tabbed as her father’s successor, becoming the team's governor.

As a result of the Buss family selling their remaining stake in the Lakers, Jeanie Buss will no longer be the team's governor, as she needs at least 15 percent ownership to continue in that role, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Once the transaction is completed, Jeanie Buss will no longer have the required ownership percentage to remain governor because NBA guidelines require controlling owners/governors to own at least 15% of a franchise. She has been the governor of the Lakers since 2013, taking over after her father, Jerry Buss, died.

After the Buss family decided to sell the majority stake in the team to Mark Walter, Jeanie’s future was secure, as part of the agreement had her staying on as Lakers governor for at least five more seasons.

That agreement reportedly carried over when Bob Iger and Josh Kushner recently bought the team from Walter, which kept her in the team's plans for four more years.

Obviously, that changed on Monday, adding more uncertainty about what the new ownership in Los Angeles will do regarding the revamped front office and what the future holds for longtime general manager Rob Pelinka.

Post-Buss Family Era Begins, Uncertain Future for Rob Pelinka Looms

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Disney CEO Bob Iger on the sidelines in the first half of a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Buss family no longer part of the Lakers organization, many questions remain ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season, which begins for Los Angeles on Oct. 21 when they host Stephen Curry and the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Luka Doncic appears to be on board with the new ownership, as he quickly took to social media after news surfaced last week that Iger and Kushner had purchased the team from Walter.

Doncic not putting up a stink about yet another regime change for the Lakers is great news for the team, as keeping the new face of the franchise happy and motivated is priority No. 1.

However, what happens now under the new ownership in terms of the front office, especially when it comes to Pelinka’s immediate future.

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iger and Kushner could choose to overhaul the franchise once again, moving on from Walter’s vision of following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ blueprint for success.

This isn’t over, with more decisions needing to be made, so things will continue to get interesting during this wild offseason.

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