Lakers Officially Announce Training Camp Roster Ahead of Media Day

The NBA offseason is officially over, with teams around the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers, getting media underway on Monday, followed by the start of training camp and the NBA preseason.

Over the past week or so, the Lakers have made some additions to the team, as the training camp roster can hold 21 players during the preseason. Head coach JJ Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka spoke to the media last week, but the team's training camp roster wasn't revealed until the morning of media day, with two additions made to the squad.

Lakers Officially Reveal Their Training Camp Roster

The Lakers have announced their training camp roster ahead of Monday's media day, with the team going with the maximum of 21 players. That number will need to be cut down to 15 before opening night on Oct. 21 when they host Stephen Curry and the visiting Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers officially announce the training camp roster ahead of media day: pic.twitter.com/3y0Nw06WL1 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 28, 2026

Along with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and all the additions to the roster over the summer, the Lakers have added William Kyle III and familiar face Cole Swider into the mix for training camp while also waiving Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross.

Lakers have signed forwards William Kyle III and Cole Swider.

Additionally, the team has waived guards Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross pic.twitter.com/ud6SignXiT — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 28, 2026

Lakers Preseason Schedule Begins on Oct. 5

Los Angeles won’t have to wait long before they get their NBA preseason schedule started, with the Lakers set to hit the road on Oct. 5 to take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

The Lakers have only five games on their preseason schedule this year, facing only three opponents. They’ll take on the Kings twice, Golden State Warriors twice and then finish things out against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 21, the Lakers will play their season opener against Stephen Curry and company, officially kicking off the post-LeBron James era and the beginning of the Luka Doncic-led Lakers.

It’ll be the first time since 2018 that the Lakers won’t be playing on the opening night, with three games set to be played on Oct. 20.

The Boston Celtics will take on the Detroit Pistons, followed by LeBron’s Philadelphia 76ers facing the defending NBA champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and finally the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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